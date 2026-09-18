Lust Stories 3's Radhikka Madan Is Making Us Lust Over...

Radhikka Madan's Lust Stories 3 is already making headlines, but we have been lusting over her wardrobe for much longer.

Her closet boasts everything one could wish to steal -- from vibrant lehengas and dreamy gowns to edgy Y2K separates, sculptural drapes, and enough pearl embellishments to induce serious wardrobe envy.

Switching seamlessly from desi diva to red-carpet stunner without missing a beat, she elevates every silhouette she touches. Here are seven standout looks that prove the style lust is real.

IMAGE: Pink, orange, and crimson unite in this vibrant lehenga, proving Radhikka has no interest in playing it safe.

The embellished sweetheart choli, voluminous skirt, and sheer pink dupatta combine for a celebratory look that practically commands the dance floor. All photographs: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram



The twist-front neckline adds drama, while the tailored capris keep the ensemble sleek, sultry, and undeniably nostalgic. IMAGE: A cobalt-blue halter top, black capris , and matching heels are giving full Y2K cool-girl energy.The twist-front neckline adds drama, while the tailored capris keep the ensemble sleek, sultry, and undeniably nostalgic.

IMAGE: Radhikka gives the classic evening gown a high-fashion spin in this ivory cowl-neck design. A cropped blazer lends structured tailoring, but the hand-embellished pearl corset beneath effortlessly steals the spotlight.

IMAGE: Proof that you don't need bright colour to command attention. Radhikka's all-black ensemble relies on sculptural draping, featuring a cowl neckline that flows effortlessly into a fluid, floor-length skirt. It is minimalist, moody, and impossible to scroll past.

IMAGE: This babydoll confection serves flirty attitude from every angle. Featuring a rose-tinted corset bodice, delicate lace inserts, and a tiered ballerina skirt, the look is finished with intricate beadwork and sequins that make it instantly party-ready.

IMAGE: Making a persuasive case for emerald green, Radhikka dazzles in this statuesque evening gown. An off-the-shoulder plunge neckline delivers ample glamour, balanced beautifully by the streamlined column silhouette.

IMAGE: Channeling modern royalty, Radhikka stuns in this pearl-encrusted co-ord set. The halter top is draped in rows of pearls and delicate seed beads, paired with a figure-skimming mermaid skirt that cascades into blush-pink tiers. A sheer beaded stole ties the luminous look together.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff