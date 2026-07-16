Lupita's Odyssey Red Carpet Appearance Gets A Desi Touch

At the New York premiere of The Odyssey, Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Helen of Troy in the Christopher Nolan film, stepped out in a breathtaking metallic gold Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown. But it was her necklace that had fashion lovers in India doing a double take.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi/Instagram

The Oscar winner accessorised her couture look with a handcrafted five-strand pearl and polki diamond choker by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, proving that Indian jewellery can overpower any couture gown.

The statement necklace featured layered pearls, 11.21 carats of uncut polki diamonds. She also wore the Sabyasachi Bengal Tiger ring, adding a regal touch to the already dramatic look.

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Keeping the focus on the necklace, Lupita opted for a sculptural updo, glowing skin and a berry lip. She completed the ensemble with an Olympia Le-Tan clutch.

The appearance is another reminder of Sabyasachi's growing global footprint. From international celebrities to red carpets across the world, the designer's jewellery continues to travel far beyond Indian weddings.

Lupita's look may have been inspired by Greek mythology, but thanks to that exquisite Sabyasachi necklace and ring, it carried a touch of Kolkata craftsmanship all the way to Hollywood.

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