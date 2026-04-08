LTCG: How to Save Tax on Property Deals

Do you have income tax-related queries?

Please ask your questions HERE and rediffGURU Mihir Tanna, associate director, S K Patodia and Associates, will answer you.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

RAVI: Hi Sir i have sold my parental property which as gifted to me 10 years back by my mother and now i need to calculate indexation and also capital gain tax my sale price was 6 crores and i paid 50 lakhs to Advocate as his fees to transact the above deal smoothly in second instinct i gave my spouse one unit of residential flat about 9 years back that property was inherited by me as gift from my mother.....the price she sold was 3 crores pls let us know how to manage how to reinvest....pls tell us capital gain tax and when is the last date for paying the Capital gains tax how much should we pay i am first time seller...i sold or we my wife and me sold the property on 21-12-2025 my wife is going to US on 10-02-2026 to assist her mother who is cancer patient she will be back on 15-04-2026 pls help us regards.

Assuming both are residential property, you need to invest gain amount in another property. If you are planning to construct new house, you need to invest entire gain amount in new property within 3 years (in case of purchase, you can buy in 2 years).

Amount to invest should be without indexation and unutilised amount should be kept in capital gain scheme account with bank before due date of filing ITR.

In case of property given to wife as gift, clubbing provision will apply and you need to pay tax on it.

Anonymous: I parched plot 280 square yards in 20/8/2015 in total Rs. 14 lakh. Stamp duty was 98000/ paid. 1.out of 280 square yards I sold 133 yards on 19/7/2025 of Rs. 36 lakh 2. I again sold 120 square yards on 1/12/2025 of Rs. 22 lakh. For save my Long term capitals gain in these manner is proper......? 1st sell 1. Parche flat of Rs. 38 lakh. 2nd sell 2. Parche 54 ec bonds total amount of long term capitals gain Or Pay Long term capitals gain tax . Please advise...

I understand that plot was purchased in 5000 per sq. and now you are selling it for 27068 per sq.

You need to invest entire 36 lakhs in new house property. If you are planning to construct new house, you need to invest entire gain amount in new property within 3 years (in case of purchase, you can buy in 2 years).

Amount to invest should be without indexation and unutilised amount should be kept in capital gain scheme account with bank before due date of filing ITR.

You should not have more than 1 house on the date of sale of plot.

Krishna: I am a pensioner and have normal income of 12 lakh and LTCG of Rs. 2 lakh. How will I be taxed in new tax regime?

Against the pension income, you will get standard deduction of 75000 and on balance 11,25,000 of income you will pay tax 52500 (which will be eligible for rebate). So tax liability will be Zero.

Out of 2 lakhs of LTCG, 125000 will not be taxed. On balance LTCG of 75k, you will pay tax @12.5% of Rs 9,375 plus cess @4% of Rs 375.

You can calculate tax through calculator available at income tax portal: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/TaxCalc/calculator

Anonymous: Hello Mihir I wanted to ask about capital gain tax for the below scenario. I purchased a flat in 2014 with loan from HDFC that still has a balance of around 40 lakhs to be paid off. The property price on agreement was Rs. 75 lakhs while the original loan amount was around 60 lakhs. I plan to sell this property and may be able to get total 90 lakhs to 1Cr as an estimate. a) I plan to repay the loan of Rs.40 lakhs from this sale and close the loan a/c b) I have a second property on loan (SBI loan balance 30 lakhs) wherein I will try to pre-pay Rs. 15 lakhs c) I recently purchased another property which is in construction phase due possession mid-2028. I will try to pay off 20 lakhs on the ongoing loan for this property. Will I need to pay Capital gain tax on the balance Rs.15-25 lakhs with which I plan to buy a shop for commercial setup purposes? If yes what are the alternatives to avoid please suggest. For example if I do interior furniture updates in the house where I stay today, will I still be taxed?

If a person invests gain amount in another property within 3 years, person is not liable to pay any tax. Amount that remains un-invested till the time of filing ITR needs to be invested in the capital gain scheme account.

Further, repayment of loan will not reduce/will not give benefit for tax on sale of house property.

Also investment is shop will not be give you any tax benefit.

Any cost incurred for interior and furniture is personal asset and it cannot be added even in cost of current house.

Babu: Sir, I have purchased second hand a flat in 2022 using HDFC housing loan of 40 Lakhs. 34% of the EMI completed now. Now in November 2025 I have sold my own old flat in another location at 49.5 Lakhs. Old purchase price of this flat with stamp duty & registration was 25.33 Lakhs in the year 2007. Can I use the capital gain from the sale to close the housing loan with capital gain tax exemption?

No, capital gain tax exemption on sale of house property is available if gain amount is invested in new house property as per prescribed conditions.

You can ask rediffGURU Mihir Tanna your questions HERE

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.