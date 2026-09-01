Love Wearing Activewear? See The Secret It Reveals

Your activewear says more about you than your workout playlist ever could.

Some girls want their gym look to be cute enough for a post-workout coffee, others need maximum support and zero distractions, while some are clearly dressing for the airport, not the treadmill.

From tennis-inspired sets to sleek monochrome separates, here’s what the activewear you choose reveals about your personality.

The Tennis Girl

IMAGE: If you gravitate towards pastel sets and pleated skirts, you’re probably the girl who likes her workouts with a side of cute. You’re sporty-but-make-it-pretty, polished and very Pinterest-worthy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

The Serious Gym Girl

IMAGE: A sleek, sculpted set with supportive straps means you’re here to actually work out. You know exactly what you’re doing, you don’t need distractions and your gym bag probably has everything you need in it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

The Minimalist

IMAGE: Clean lines, soft colours and zero unnecessary fuss? You like your activewear the same way you like everything else -- simple, sleek and effortlessly put together. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

The Airport Athlete

IMAGE: If your gym clothes regularly double up as airport clothes, you believe comfort should never come at the expense of style. The sunglasses, beanie and statement jacket suggest you’re always ready for a coffee run, even after a 12-hour flight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

The Pilates Princess

IMAGE: Pretty pink, flattering silhouettes and a little flare? You’re probably the kind of girl who makes even stretching look glamorous. Your workout is important but so is the mirror selfie afterwards. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

The Cool Girl

IMAGE: A cropped top with oversized sweatpants says you want comfort without looking like you’ve given up on fashion. You’re effortlessly cool, slightly unbothered and probably going straight from the studio to brunch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff