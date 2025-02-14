Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy cottonbro studio and Fiona Murray/Pexels.com

As Valentine's Day dawns, love is in the air -- and so are scams.

While millions turn to dating apps, social media, and messaging platforms to find love, new McAfee India research reveals an alarming rise in AI-driven scams, fraudulent dating apps, and deepfake.

The survey, which focused on romance scams and its impact on consumers, was conducted online this month.

7,000 adults across the US, UK, France, Germany, India, Japan, and Australia participated in the study.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com