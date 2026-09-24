Look Who Made It A Point To Visit The Taj Mahal

Angela Aumonier, who has been crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2026, made her India appearance more than a picture-perfect pageant moment.

The newly crowned titleholder visited the Taj Mahal as part of her official humanitarian tour with A-Sisterhood, a UK-based organisation supporting women's charities around the world.

During her India visit, Angela joined hands with the Chhanv Foundation and Sheroes Hangout -- both initiatives work with women who have survived acid attacks.

All photographs: ANI Photo

The Taj Mahal became the backdrop for a memorable dawn photoshoot.

For her early morning appearance, Angela opted for an ASOS DESIGN corset-detail plunge maxi dress in a deep teal green and blue bohemian paisley print.

The flowing silhouette, dramatic bishop sleeves and vibrant print gave the look a romantic vibe while keeping the overall styling elegant.

Angela was joined on the trip by fellow British pageant titleholders, including Ava Morgan, who was crowned Miss Great Britain 2024/2025, Alice Cutler, Miss Great Britain 2025, and other members of the A-Sisterhood delegation.

Ava was pictured at the Taj Mahal in a baby blue look layered with a flowing sheer cape, creating an almost ethereal contrast against the monument.

The titleholders travelled to India together as part of A-Sisterhood's official delegation, supporting its work with female-focused charities.