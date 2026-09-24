Home  » Get Ahead » Look Who Made It A Point To Visit The Taj Mahal

Look Who Made It A Point To Visit The Taj Mahal

By REDIFF GET AHEAD September 24, 2026 18:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

Angela Aumonier, who has been crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2026, made her India appearance more than a picture-perfect pageant moment.

The newly crowned titleholder visited the Taj Mahal as part of her official humanitarian tour with A-Sisterhood, a UK-based organisation supporting women's charities around the world.

During her India visit, Angela joined hands with the Chhanv Foundation and Sheroes Hangout -- both initiatives work with women who have survived acid attacks.

Miss Universe Great Britain

All photographs: ANI Photo

The Taj Mahal became the backdrop for a memorable dawn photoshoot.

For her early morning appearance, Angela opted for an ASOS DESIGN corset-detail plunge maxi dress in a deep teal green and blue bohemian paisley print.

The flowing silhouette, dramatic bishop sleeves and vibrant print gave the look a romantic vibe while keeping the overall styling elegant.

 

Miss Universe Great Britain

Angela was joined on the trip by fellow British pageant titleholders, including Ava Morgan, who was crowned Miss Great Britain 2024/2025, Alice Cutler, Miss Great Britain 2025, and other members of the A-Sisterhood delegation.

 

Miss Universe Great Britain

Ava was pictured at the Taj Mahal in a baby blue look layered with a flowing sheer cape, creating an almost ethereal contrast against the monument.

 

Miss Universe Great Britain

The titleholders travelled to India together as part of A-Sisterhood's official delegation, supporting its work with female-focused charities.

More News Coverage

AngelaIndiaUniverse Great BritainA-SisterhoodTaj Mahal

More From Rediff

NEET-PG 2026 Results, Cutoffs Declared

NEET-PG 2026 Results, Cutoffs Declared
Is Your Lifestyle Making You Sick?

Is Your Lifestyle Making You Sick?

How Shanaya, Komal Are Sizzling Up The Bandhani

How Shanaya, Komal Are Sizzling Up The Bandhani

Related Stories

Aarushi Bajaj Isn't Shy When It Comes To...

Aarushi Bajaj Isn't Shy When It Comes To...

Quick Links

Ava MorganAlice Cutler

Web Stories

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026
Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks
Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max