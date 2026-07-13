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Akanksha Choudhary Is Such A Baddie!

By REDIFF STYLE July 13, 2026 10:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Akanksha Choudhary is locked in the house but her wardrobe is anything but caged.

She's winning hearts on Lock Upp 2 with her fearless attitude, quick comebacks and zero-filter personality.

Off-screen, Akanksha serves the same unapologetic energy through her wardrobe, switching between glam, edgy and cool without missing a beat.

Here's a look at seven outfits that match her baddie vibe.

Akanksha Choudhary Lock Upp 2

IMAGE: Why wear just florals when you can wear metallic florals? Akanksha’s shimmering one-shoulder co-ord catches the light from every angle while the oversized blooms make it feel glam and futuristic. Main character energy? Absolutely. All photographs: Kind courtesy Akanksha Choudhary/Instagram

 

Akanksha Choudhary Lock Upp 2

IMAGE: Her yellow floral bikini top teamed with a breezy maxi skirt is exactly what vacation mood boards are made of. Throw on chunky gold jewellery and you're ready to own every beach club and sunset photo dump.

 

Akanksha Choudhary Lock Upp 2

IMAGE: Akanksha’s black mini layered under a dramatic white jacket is the fashion equivalent of saying, ‘Don't underestimate me.’ Add logo stockings, pointed boots, and just the right amount of attitude and you've got a runway-worthy power move.

 

Akanksha Choudhary Lock Upp 2

IMAGE: This lime-green printed kurti is proof that everyday ethnic dressing doesn't have to be boring. The silhouette keeps it fun while the fresh floral print makes it perfect for a no-fuss festive day.

 

Akanksha Choudhary Lock Upp 2

IMAGE: Akanksha’s textured tube top with matching shorts is the kind of co-ord you'll keep reaching for on every holiday. Easy, breezy and just the right amount of flirty, it's made for beach walks and coconut water breaks.

 

Akanksha Choudhary Lock Upp 2

IMAGE: This liquid-metallic co-ord isn't here to blend in. The ruched halter top and matching mini skirt bring all the drama while the glossy finish guarantees you'll be the brightest person in every room.

 

Akanksha Choudhary Lock Upp 2

IMAGE: Leather trousers, a lace bustier and an oversized leather coat? That's a masterclass in serving attitude without saying a word. Add sleek sunglasses and chunky rings and you've got a look that refuses to play it safe.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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