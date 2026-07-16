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Akanksha Chamola's Third Secret Is...

By REDIFF STYLE July 16, 2026 10:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Akanksha Chamola has already dropped two bombshell secrets inside the Lock Upp 2 house and we've cracked her third one.

Spoiler alert: She's secretly a certified fashion girlie.

Be it glam gowns, fun minis or bikini tops, her wardrobe might have her locked up for killing someone with her looks. 

Akanksha Chamola

IMAGE: A white corset top and blue jeans might sound simple but Akanksha makes it look anything but basic. Add stacked gold bangles and suddenly your everyday denim date has become a fashion moment. All photographs: Kind courtesy Akanksha Chamola/Instagram

 

Akanksha Chamola

IMAGE: This shimmering cowl-neck dress deserves its own spotlight. While the thigh-high slit brings the boldness, those studded heels definitely require their own moment.

 

Akanksha Chamola

IMAGE: The satin gold halter top and textured orange mini skirt are fun, unexpected and guaranteed to brighten up your wardrobe.

 

Akanksha Chamola

IMAGE: A plunging halter gown layered over a metallic bralette? That's not just an outfit, that's a warning: ‘Too Hot, Don’t Touch.’

 

Akanksha Chamola

IMAGE: This metallic pink gown that looks like a sari is where festive meets futuristic. The glossy finish, dramatic cut-outs and draped silhouette make it impossible to blend into the crowd.

 

Akanksha Chamola

IMAGE: Why walk when you can glide? Akanksha’s silver mermaid lehenga hugs in all the right places before flaring into full red-carpet drama.

 

Akanksha Chamola

IMAGE: Her ruched white halter dress gets a cool twist with a metallic bikini peeking through underneath. Clean, sleek and just the right amount of unexpected -- exactly how Akanksha likes it.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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