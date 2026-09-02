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Little Krishnas Celebrate Janmashtami

By REDIFF FESTIVALS September 02, 2026 15:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Glimpses from Janmashtami celebrations taking shape across India before the festival.

From school performances and colourful processions to handcrafted idols and Dahi Handi pots, preparations reflect devotion and tradition.

 

Krishna Radha fancy dress Patna

IMAGE: Children dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha during a fancy dress competition ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Schools across multiple states organised Janmashtami-themed events featuring children dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.
  • Artists, potters and idol makers continued festival preparations with handcrafted decorations, performances and ceremonial displays before celebrations.
  • Public processions and cultural programmes highlighted the festival's traditions through music, dance, tableaux and community participation nationwide.

Students in Krishna Radha costumes

IMAGE: Schoolchildren dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha attend classes. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Young performers embrace tradition in Agartala

Krishna costume Agartala

IMAGE: A schoolchild dressed as Lord Krishna waits to perform at a school in Agartala. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Radha costume Agartala

IMAGE: A schoolchild dressed as Goddess Radha waits to perform. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Krishna Radha students Agartala

IMAGE: Schoolchildren dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha gather. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Chennai captures Krishna's playful spirit

Krishna child with calf

IMAGE: A child dressed as Lord Krishna plays with a calf in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Childen wait for their turn

IMAGE: Childen wait for their turn. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Processions bring streets alive in New Delhi

Janmashtami procession Delhi

IMAGE: Artists dressed as Lord Krishna hold flutes during a Janmashtami Shobha Yatra featuring a large Krishna idol and colourful tableaux at Ajmal Khan road in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Krishna dance drama Delhi

IMAGE: An artist performs a dance drama depicting Lord Krishna at the Kamani auditorium in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Krishna idols Surat

IMAGE: Staff at an Amroli Thakkar shop in Surat prepare and display Lord Krishna idols for sale. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Dahi Handi pot Surat

IMAGE: A potter gives the final touches to a decorated Dahi Handi matki ahead of Janmashtami on Singan Por road in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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