Lifestyle Spending Beats SIPs For Gen Z

'It is not the market that is a competitor to SIPs. It is your lifestyle.'

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Credit is increasingly becoming the first financial product that young Indians encounter, sometimes even before savings accounts or systematic investment plans (SIPs).

Speaking at the Business Standard Smart Investor Arena, Chartered Accountant and Content Creator Sakchi Jain highlighted how easy access to buy now, pay later (BNPL) services and credit cards is influencing Gen Z spending habits.

"For a good per cent of Gen Z, credit is the first financial product they come in contact with," Jain said, pointing to the growing role of digital lending in shaping financial behaviour among young consumers.

Key Points Easy access to buy now, pay later (BNPL) services and credit cards is making borrowing an early financial experience for many Gen Z consumers.

Chartered Accountant and Content Creator Sakchi Jain warns that lifestyle purchases funded by credit may create unsustainable repayment obligations.

Jain says lifestyle spending, rather than stock market fluctuations, can be a bigger competitor to systematic investment plans (SIPs).

During job loss or medical emergencies, young consumers may stop investing to preserve their existing lifestyle.

Daily SIPs of smaller amounts, such as ₹50, may feel psychologically easier to manage than larger monthly investments.

Long-term wealth creation requires responsible borrowing, disciplined spending and consistent investing.

Gen Z's Growing Dependence On Credit

Borrowing has become easier and less intimidating with the rise of digital credit products, since taking a loan earlier involved paperwork and a formal banking process, which often made people think carefully before borrowing.

Today, BNPL allows consumers to make almost instant purchases, sometimes without fully recognising that they are taking on debt.

Jain said this can encourage young consumers to prioritise lifestyle upgrades even when their financial situation may not support such spending.

This is called the 'lipstick effect', where people turn to smaller, relatively affordable purchases when larger aspirations seem difficult to achieve.

Buying sneakers worth Rs 8,000, for instance, can offer a sense of satisfaction and help someone maintain a desired lifestyle, with BNPL making such purchases easier.

How BNPL Fuels Lifestyle Spending

However, a growing dependence on credit could create financial pressure over time.

Jain cautioned that lifestyle spending funded through borrowing may not be sustainable in the long run, particularly when repayment obligations begin to pile up.

"If we look at the bigger picture, this is definitely not sustainable in the long term," she said.

Why Lifestyle Spending Hurts SIPs

Jain said lifestyle expenses could pose a greater challenge to regular investing than stock market fluctuations.

"It is not the market that is a competitor to SIPs (systematic investment plans). It is your lifestyle," she said.

Young consumers may start small SIPs while continuing to use credit for discretionary purchases, without considering the combined impact on their finances.

The problem can become more serious during unexpected events such as job loss or medical emergencies.

In such situations, individuals may choose to protect their existing lifestyle instead of reducing discretionary spending, while stopping their investments.

Jain warned that this approach could disrupt long-term wealth creation.

Identifying a pattern, she also observed that financial products are often marketed separately, encouraging consumers to begin investing with small amounts or use BNPL facilities without necessarily evaluating their overall financial position.

Despite greater access to financial information through social media, financial awareness remains uneven across Gen Z.

Jain noted that some young investors entered the markets around the Covid-19 pandemic and experienced subsequent volatility and recovery, while others are only beginning their investment journeys.

So, their understanding of investment products and market cycles varies considerably.

Daily SIPs Ease Investment Anxiety

She also discussed how the presentation of investment products can influence participation.

Daily SIPs, for example, may appear more manageable than committing to a larger monthly amount.

"If you tell a Gen Z investor that they have to invest Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000 on a particular day of the month, it can create psychological pressure. But if you tell them to invest Rs 50 every day, it may not create the same pressure," Jain said.

Building Wealth Through Disciplined Spending

Ultimately, building long-term wealth requires more than simply starting an investment early.

Balancing lifestyle aspirations with responsible borrowing, disciplined spending and consistent investing will be essential for young Indians seeking financial stability, according to Jain.

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Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff