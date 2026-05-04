Lenovo's OLED Laptop With 16 GB RAM And Long Battery Life

The Lenovo Yoga 7a 2-in-1 is available alongside the newly-introduced Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 and IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 range.

The refreshed Yoga portfolio includes the Yoga 7a 2-in-1, Yoga Slim 7x, Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Aura Edition, and Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition variants.

The Yoga 7a 2-in-1 is priced from Rs 132,990, while the entry-level Yoga Slim 7x also carries a price tag of Rs 132,990. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 is available in India beginning at Rs 119,990.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Aura Edition is listed from Rs 136,990, and the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition has a starting price of Rs 199,990.

The series is already on sale.

Lenovo's AI laptop with Ryzen Chip, OLED display and 70Wh battery

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lenovo

1. Display

The notebook sports a 14-inch WUXGA OLED touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It supports HDR True Black 500 certification, covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivers up to 400 nits of brightness, and operates at a 60 Hz refresh rate, all protected by a glass layer.

2. Graphics

The device relies on integrated graphics, suitable for everyday computing, media playback, and light creative tasks.

3. Operating System

It runs on Windows 11 Home Single Language (64-bit), offering the latest interface, security enhancements and built-in productivity tools.

4. Processor

The laptop is driven by an AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 435 processor, featuring a base frequency of 2.00 GHz and a maximum boost speed of up to 4.50 GHz, aimed at handling productivity and AI-assisted workloads efficiently.

5. Memory And Storage

These models are equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory clocked at 8000 MT/s, which is soldered onto the motherboard, alongside a 512 GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 QLC solid-state drive for faster data access and storage.

6. Battery And Charging

The system houses a four-cell 70 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion battery and is bundled with a 65 W USB-C slim wall adapter intended for use in India.

7. Camera

For video conferencing, it includes a 5 MP RGB+IR camera accompanied by dual microphones, designed to improve image clarity and voice capture.