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Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Earbuds: Features, Price, and Availability

By REDIFF GADGETS July 06, 2026 10:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Lenovo has launched its Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, featuring 40 dB active noise cancellation, multi-device connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life, priced at CNY 599 (approximately Rs 8,300) in China.

Lenovo Yoga Earbuds feature 40dB ANC, triple mics and 36-hour battery

Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Lenovo

1. Audio: 40 dB ANC

The Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are fitted with large 12.2 mm dynamic drivers designed to deliver rich, immersive sound.

They offer active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 40 dB. Each earbud also features a trio of microphones, ensuring clearer voice pickup for calls.

Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

2. Connectivity: Smart Yoga PC Integration

This nifty pair is designed for effortless pairing, automatically connecting as soon as the charging case is opened.

When used alongside a Lenovo Yoga PC, the earbuds offer an even smoother experience by displaying a dedicated on-screen pairing prompt, allowing users to connect with just a tap.

Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

3. Multi-Device Support: Simultaneous Connections

The earbuds can stay connected to two devices at the same time, even across different operating systems.

Switching between paired devices is quick and convenient, requiring only a simple triple-tap gesture on the earbuds, making it easy to move from a laptop call to music on a smartphone.

Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

4. Battery: Up To 36 Hours Of Playback

This version it is claimed offer up to seven hours of listening time on a single charge with active noise cancellation turned off.

Paired with the charging case, the total battery endurance rises to an impressive 36 hours.

Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

5. Design: 4.7 gm Weight

Designed for everyday comfort, each earbud weighs just 4.7 gm, making them light enough for extended listening sessions.

They also carry an IPX4 rating, offering protection against sweat and light water splashes, making them suitable for workouts, commutes and daily use.

Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

6. Price: Rs 8,300

The Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Earbuds are priced at CNY 599 (approximately Rs 8,300) in China. For a limited time, customers can purchase them at a special launch price of CNY 509 (around Rs 7,200).

The earbuds are currently offered in a subtle off-white finish and are available for purchase through JD.com.

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