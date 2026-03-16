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Home  » Get Ahead » Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 With AMD Starts At Rs 162,282

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 With AMD Starts At Rs 162,282

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 08:54 IST

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The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 (AMD) is offered in India with a starting price of Rs 162,282.

The compact business laptop comes with AMD's latest Ryzen AI processor, a 13.3-inch WUXGA display, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Super lightweight high-end portable laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad X13 Gen 6 Display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lenovo

1. Display

It features a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) IPS anti-glare screen with 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage, 400 nits brightness and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo Thinkpad X13 Gen 6 Processor

2. Processor

The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 processor with a base clock speed of 2.00 GHz and boost speeds reaching up to 4.80 GHz.

Lenovo Thinkpad X13 Gen 6 Graphics

3. Graphics

The device relies on integrated graphics for handling everyday visual tasks and light creative workloads.

Lenovo Thinkpad X13 Gen 6 Memory

4. Memory

It comes with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 8533 MT/s, which is soldered onto the motherboard.

Lenovo Thinkpad X13 Gen 6 Storage

5. Storage

The laptop offers a 512 GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 TLC Opal solid-state drive for fast data access and file storage.

Lenovo Thinkpad X13 Gen 6 Camera

6. Camera

For video meetings, the laptop includes a 5 MP RGB webcam paired with dual microphones.

Lenovo Thinkpad X13 Gen 6 camera

7. Battery, Connectivity

The device houses a 41 Wh three-cell lithium-ion battery and ships with a 65 W USB-C power adapter. Connectivity options include MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.4.

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