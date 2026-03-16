Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 With AMD Starts At Rs 162,282

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 (AMD) is offered in India with a starting price of Rs 162,282.

The compact business laptop comes with AMD's latest Ryzen AI processor, a 13.3-inch WUXGA display, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Super lightweight high-end portable laptop

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lenovo

1. Display

It features a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) IPS anti-glare screen with 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage, 400 nits brightness and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

2. Processor

The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 processor with a base clock speed of 2.00 GHz and boost speeds reaching up to 4.80 GHz.

3. Graphics

The device relies on integrated graphics for handling everyday visual tasks and light creative workloads.

4. Memory

It comes with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 8533 MT/s, which is soldered onto the motherboard.

5. Storage

The laptop offers a 512 GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 TLC Opal solid-state drive for fast data access and file storage.

6. Camera

For video meetings, the laptop includes a 5 MP RGB webcam paired with dual microphones.

7. Battery, Connectivity

The device houses a 41 Wh three-cell lithium-ion battery and ships with a 65 W USB-C power adapter. Connectivity options include MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.4.