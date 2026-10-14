Lenovo ThinkBook 14x: 2.8K OLED Screen, Intel Core Ultra Chips

Lenovo has introduced the ThinkBook 14x in India, bringing a slim and lightweight design together with Intel's latest Core Ultra processors.

The laptop features a 2.8K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and a backlit keyboard, while weighing less than 1 kg.

Why buy the ThinkBook 14x? Strong battery, lightweight, ample 14 inch screen

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lenovo

1. Price: Rs 108,990

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14x has a starting price of Rs 108,990 in India. The laptop is now available to purchase directly through Lenovo's official India web site.

2. Display: 14-inch OLED Screen

It comes equipped with a 14-inch OLED panel offering 2.8 K resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

The laptop also carries Eyesafe Display 2.0 certification, designed to reduce exposure to blue light.

3. Processor: Intel's Core Ultra

Lenovo offers the ThinkBook 14x with Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 platform, with buyers able to choose between the Core Ultra 5 226V, Core Ultra 7 256V and Core Ultra 7 258V processors.

4. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7

Options for connectivity include Wi-Fi 7, along with two USB-C ports, a pair of USB-A ports and a full-sized HDMI connector.

The laptop also provides two SSD slots, allowing users to expand its storage capacity.

5. Keyboard: Glass Touchpad

The ThinkBook 14x comes with a backlit keyboard featuring adjustable illumination levels, paired with a glass touchpad for smoother navigation.

6. Battery: 65 Wh

The Core Ultra 7 256V configuration houses a 65 Wh battery, whereas the remaining two variants are equipped with 54.7 Wh battery packs.

7. Design: 990 gm

Built with an aluminium body, the ThinkBook 14x weighs approximately 990 gm and measures just 12.9 mm in thickness.