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Lenovo Legion 5i Brings OLED Display To Gaming Arena

By REDIFF GADGETS September 28, 2026 11:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Lenovo has expanded its gaming laptop portfolio in India with the launch of its Legion Gen 11 series.

Leading the new line-up is the Legion 5i (2026), which starts at Rs 265,990.

The gaming laptop features a 15.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, alongside hardware aimed at demanding gaming and performance-heavy tasks.

Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) launched at Rs 2,65,990 with 15.3-inch 165 Hz OLED display and powerful gaming hardware

Lenovo Legion 5i

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lenovo

Display: 15.3-inch Screen

The Legion 5i Gen 11 features a 15.3-inch WQXGA OLED panel with a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The screen supports a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, and carries TUV Rheinland certifications for display quality and anti-flicker protection.

Lenovo Legion 5i

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 386H

It is available with a choice of Intel Core Ultra 9 386H or Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processors, catering to demanding gaming and performance-focused workloads.

Lenovo Legion 5i

Webcam: 5 MP

The laptop features a built-in 5 MP webcam with an electronic privacy shutter. The IR-enabled version also supports Windows Hello for convenient and secure sign-ins.

Lenovo Legion 5i

Keyboard: 1.6 mm Key Travel

It comes with a gaming-focused keyboard offering 1.6 mm key travel, 24-zone RGB lighting and 100 per cent anti-ghosting. The keycaps are fully swappable, while Lenovo's Spectrum RGB software provides further customisation.

Lenovo Legion 5i

Battery: 80 Wh

The Legion 5i Gen 11 is equipped with an 80 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, offering ample capacity for everyday use and gaming on the go.

Lenovo Legion 5i

Design: 1.88 kg

Measuring 344 mm wide and 244.5 mm deep, the Legion 5i Gen 11 has a thickness ranging from 18.95 mm to 19.95 mm. It weighs approximately 1.88 kg at its lightest.

Lenovo Legion 5i

Audio: Dual 2 W Harman Speakers

For audio, the laptop features dual 2 W Harman speakers enhanced with Nahimic audio technology for a richer listening experience.

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