Lenovo Legion 5i Brings OLED Display To Gaming Arena

Lenovo has expanded its gaming laptop portfolio in India with the launch of its Legion Gen 11 series.

Leading the new line-up is the Legion 5i (2026), which starts at Rs 265,990.

The gaming laptop features a 15.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, alongside hardware aimed at demanding gaming and performance-heavy tasks.

Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) launched at Rs 2,65,990 with 15.3-inch 165 Hz OLED display and powerful gaming hardware

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lenovo

Display: 15.3-inch Screen

The Legion 5i Gen 11 features a 15.3-inch WQXGA OLED panel with a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The screen supports a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, and carries TUV Rheinland certifications for display quality and anti-flicker protection.

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 386H

It is available with a choice of Intel Core Ultra 9 386H or Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processors, catering to demanding gaming and performance-focused workloads.

Webcam: 5 MP

The laptop features a built-in 5 MP webcam with an electronic privacy shutter. The IR-enabled version also supports Windows Hello for convenient and secure sign-ins.

Keyboard: 1.6 mm Key Travel

It comes with a gaming-focused keyboard offering 1.6 mm key travel, 24-zone RGB lighting and 100 per cent anti-ghosting. The keycaps are fully swappable, while Lenovo's Spectrum RGB software provides further customisation.

Battery: 80 Wh

The Legion 5i Gen 11 is equipped with an 80 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, offering ample capacity for everyday use and gaming on the go.

Design: 1.88 kg

Measuring 344 mm wide and 244.5 mm deep, the Legion 5i Gen 11 has a thickness ranging from 18.95 mm to 19.95 mm. It weighs approximately 1.88 kg at its lightest.

Audio: Dual 2 W Harman Speakers

For audio, the laptop features dual 2 W Harman speakers enhanced with Nahimic audio technology for a richer listening experience.