Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 Gaming Laptop

Lenovo has showcased the new Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 on its web site, detailing the machine's hardware, memory and storage configurations, along with its available finishes.

Built with gamers in mind, the laptop arrives in two stylish colour variants and can be configured with Intel Core 7 or the more powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 and Ultra 9 Series 2 processors.

Gaming laptop: AI-powered, 15.3-inch OLED display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lenovo

1. Display: 15.3-inch OLED panel

The Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Pro and features a stunning 15.3-inch OLED panel with a sharp 2560 × 1600 resolution.

Paired with a tall 16:10 screen format and an ultra-smooth refresh rate of up to 165 Hz.

2. Processor: Intel AI Boost

It is available with a choice of three powerful processors, including the Intel Core 7 245 HX, Core Ultra 7 251 HX, and the top-tier Core Ultra 9 290 HX Plus and also features Intel AI Boost support.

3. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070

The laptop can be configured with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card featuring 12 GB of fast GDDR7 video memory.

It also supports as much as 32 GB of DDR5 memory alongside a spacious PCIe solid-state drive with capacities reaching 2 TB.

4. Design: Premium And Durable Build

The machine combines a premium aluminium lid with a durable PC-ABS lower frame, giving a sturdy yet modern design built for everyday gaming and heavy use.

It owns a slim profile ranging from 18.95 mm to 19.95 mm and a weight of about 1.93 kg.

5. Connectivity: Ultra-Fast Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

It including ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI 2.1, wired Ethernet, and a combined audio socket for headphones and microphones.

Multiple USB connections, featuring standard USB-A ports, a powered always-on USB slot, a USB-C interface with DisplayPort 2.1 support, and a high-speed Thunderbolt 4 connector are provided for enhanced versatility.

6. Camera: 5 MP

The laptop is equipped with a sharp 5 MP camera for clear video calls.

7. Battery: 80 Wh Lithium-ion battery

The Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 packs a sizeable 80 Wh lithium-ion battery and allowing the system to recharge up to 50 per cent in roughly half an hour.