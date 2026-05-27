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Home  » Get Ahead » Lava Shark 2 5G Packs 6000 mAh Battery, 120 Hz Display, IP64 Protection

Lava Shark 2 5G Packs 6000 mAh Battery, 120 Hz Display, IP64 Protection

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 10:39 IST

The Lava Shark 2 5G has debuted in India, arriving in two stylish colour variants and a single RAM and storage option.

Powered by a Unisoc processor and backed by a 6,000 mAh battery, the handset is designed to deliver reliable performance with long-lasting battery life.

Lava Shark 2 5G: Full specs, India-inspired colours and sale date

Lava Shark 2 5G

1. Lava Shark 2 5G Price

The new Lava Shark 2 5G has arrived in India with a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the single model, which comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Set to hit offline stores across the country from June 10, the handset will be available in two eye-catching Indian shades Arya Blue and Sonar Gold, giving buyers a stylish yet budget-friendly 5G option.

Lava Shark 2 5G

2. Display: 6.75-inch HD+ screen

The smartphone features a large 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a silky-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, offering a more fluid and responsive viewing experience for gaming, scrolling, and everyday use.

Lava Shark 2 5G

3. Processor: Unisoc T8200

The model is driven by the octa-core Unisoc T8200 processor, built on an efficient 6 nm architecture for smoother performance and improved power management.

The device offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage, while an extra 4 GB of virtual RAM support helps enhance multitasking capabilities.

Lava Shark 2 5G

4. Camera: 13 MP Rear Camera

Camera deets: Comes with a single 13 MP AI-powered rear camera, designed to capture clear and detailed shots.

Meanwhile, a 5 MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls with ease so you definitely look better.

Lava Shark 2 5G

5. Design: 210 gm Weight

With dimensions of 165.85 mm x 76.8 mm x 8.75 mm, the smartphone offers a sturdy yet sleek build, while its 210 gm weight provides a solid and premium feel in the hand.

Lava Shark 2 5G

6. Battery: 6000 mAh Li-Ion battery

The phone sports a jumbo 6000 mAh Li-Ion battery. It comes bundled with an 18W charger and a USB Type-C cable, while a complete charge from 0 to 100 per cent takes around 185 minutes.

Lava Shark 2 5G

7. IP Rating: IP64

The Lava Shark 2 5G also carries an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and light water splashes for added durability in everyday use.

REDIFF GADGETS

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