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Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Packs 5G And A 6,000 mAh Battery

By REDIFF GADGETS September 26, 2026 12:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G sports a sleek flat back, with its dual-camera module neatly housed in a raised rounded-rectangle unit at the top left.

Alongside two large lenses, the setup includes a smaller sensor and LED flash.

Lava is also extending its free service at home offering, bringing doorstep after-sales assistance to customers across India.

Amazon will begin sales on September 26 at 12 pm IST, with the handset offered in Monaco Blue and Opulent Lilac.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G offers 6.75-inch with 120 Hz display, Unisoc T8200, 50 MP camera and 6,000 mAh battery

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lava

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Price: Rs 13,999

Priced at Rs 13,999 with launch offers, the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G arrives in India with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

Display: 120 Hz Refresh Rate

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, designed to deliver smoother scrolling and more fluid visuals.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

Processor: Unisoc T8200 5G

The device gets the Unisoc T8200 5G processor, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by another 6 GB for added multitasking capability.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

Camera: 50 MP Rear Sensor

For photography, the handset gets an AI-assisted dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50 MP primary sensor.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

IP Rating: IP64

The phone carries an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

Software: Android 16

The handset ships with Android 16 and promises a clean, uncluttered software experience.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

Battery: 6,000 mAh

Powering the device is a 6,000 mAh battery, designed to keep the phone running through extended daily use.

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