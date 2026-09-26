Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Packs 5G And A 6,000 mAh Battery

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G sports a sleek flat back, with its dual-camera module neatly housed in a raised rounded-rectangle unit at the top left.

Alongside two large lenses, the setup includes a smaller sensor and LED flash.

Lava is also extending its free service at home offering, bringing doorstep after-sales assistance to customers across India.

Amazon will begin sales on September 26 at 12 pm IST, with the handset offered in Monaco Blue and Opulent Lilac.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G offers 6.75-inch with 120 Hz display, Unisoc T8200, 50 MP camera and 6,000 mAh battery

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lava

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Price: Rs 13,999

Priced at Rs 13,999 with launch offers, the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G arrives in India with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Display: 120 Hz Refresh Rate

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, designed to deliver smoother scrolling and more fluid visuals.

Processor: Unisoc T8200 5G

The device gets the Unisoc T8200 5G processor, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by another 6 GB for added multitasking capability.

Camera: 50 MP Rear Sensor

For photography, the handset gets an AI-assisted dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50 MP primary sensor.

IP Rating: IP64

The phone carries an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

Software: Android 16

The handset ships with Android 16 and promises a clean, uncluttered software experience.

Battery: 6,000 mAh

Powering the device is a 6,000 mAh battery, designed to keep the phone running through extended daily use.