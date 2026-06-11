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Lava Bold N2 5G Now On Sale

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 10:39 IST

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The Lava Bold N2 5G has gone on sale in India, just a few days after making its debut in the country on June 3, 2026.

The device is currently available in Regal Gold and Billionaire Blue finishes.

Lava Bold N2 5G's 120 Hz display meets powerful 6,000 mAh Battery

Lava Bold N2

1. Price: Cheaper On Amazon

The Lava Bold N2 5G carries a price tag of Rs 12,499 for its single variant featuring 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

As part of an introductory offer, customers can purchase the handset for Rs 11,999 on Amazon for a limited period.

Lava Bold N2

2. Display: 2.5D Curved Glass

The phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design and protective 2.5D curved glass.

The screen supports a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and offers a 20:9 aspect ratio, along with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels.

Lava Bold N2

3. Processor: Octa-Core Unisoc T8200

The device is driven by the octa-core Unisoc T8200 processor built on an efficient 6 nm architecture. It comes with Android 16 out of the box, offering users the latest software experience from the company.

Lava Bold N2

4. Camera: 13 MP Rear Camera

For photography, the cellphone features a 13 MP rear camera. While selfies and video calls are handled by a 5 MP front-facing shooter.

Lava Bold N2

5. Battery: 6,000 mAh battery

The Lava Bold N2 5G is backed by a sizeable 6,000mAh battery designed for extended usage, and it supports 18W wired fast charging for convenient top-ups.

Lava Bold N2

6. IP Rating: IP64

For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that enables quick biometric unlocking. The handset also comes with an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust ingress and water splashes.

Lava Bold N2

7. Design: 210 Gm

This Lava device measures 165.85 x 76.8 x 8.75 mm and weighs 210 gm, offering a slim profile despite housing a large battery.

REDIFF GADGETS

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