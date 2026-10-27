Lava Aura Curve Offers Curved AMOLED Display, 6,000 mAh Battery

With a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, a 6,000 mAh battery and a 50 MP camera, the Lava Aura Curve aims to appeal to smartphone buyers looking for a blend of style and everyday performance.

It is available in two colour options: Him Silver and Ambar Blue.

Lava Aura Curve launched at Rs 23,999 offers Dimensity 7100 Chip with Curved AMOLED display, 50 MP camera, stand by time 720 hours, Android 16

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lava

1. Price: Rs 23,999

The Lava Aura Curve is priced at Rs 23,999 in India for the variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

2. Display: 3D Curved AMOLED Screen

It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

The phone has a 120 Hz refresh rate is designed to deliver smoother scrolling.

3. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7100

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, it is built on a 6 nm process and clocked at up to 2.4 GHz.

The handset runs Android 16, offering a clean software experience without pre-installed bloatware, advertisements or unwanted notifications.

4. Camera: 50 MP Rear

This model sports a 50 MP primary rear camera for photography, while the front houses a 13 MP camera with screen flash for selfies in low-light conditions.

5. IP Rating: IP64

The device features a MIL-STD-810H-certified build and an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

6. Other Features: 1 Year Replacement Warranty

The company claims face recognition takes 600 milliseconds, while fingerprint unlocking takes 260 milliseconds. The handset comes with a one-year replacement warranty, while accessories are covered for six months.

7. Battery: 55 Hours Talk Time

The phone packs a 6,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery and supports fast charging at up to 45W.

The box includes a 33W charger. Lava says the handset can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in approximately 92 minutes.