A procedural lapse in filing the return does not disqualify a taxpayer from claiming Section 54 relief.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

In Margaret Smith vs Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (International Taxation), the Jaipur bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) held that missing the original income tax return (ITR) deadline does not by itself bar a taxpayer from claiming the Section 54 exemption under the Income-Tax Act, provided the taxpayer meets the substantive conditions for the exemption.

Smith sold her old residential flat and reinvested the entire proceeds in another home within the stipulated time.

The income-tax department denied her relief because she had not filed the original return and had claimed the exemption only in the return she filed in response to a Section 148 reassessment notice.

Key Points ITAT has ruled that missing the original ITR deadline does not automatically disqualify taxpayers from claiming Section 54 exemption.

Taxpayers must meet the substantive conditions, including reinvesting long-term capital gains in a residential property within the prescribed period.

The exemption is the lower of the long-term capital gain and the eligible investment, subject to a Rs 10 crore cap.

Home loans, genuine gifts from specified relatives and certain joint property purchases can qualify for Section 54 relief.

Taxpayers should preserve property documents, payment records, bank statements and other evidence to substantiate their exemption claims.

Section 54 Relief And ITR Filing

Section 54 exempts long-term capital gains (LTCG) on a residential house held for more than 24 months if taxpayers reinvest the gains in a home in India.

The LTCG must be reinvested within a certain period.

"The new property must be purchased within one year before or two years after the sale, or constructed within three years.

"The exemption generally covers one house, with a one-time option to invest in two houses if the capital gain does not exceed Rs 2 crore," says Vishwas Panjiar, managing partner, SVAS Business Advisors.

A procedural lapse in filing the return does not disqualify a taxpayer from claiming Section 54 relief.

"The ruling does not, however, waive the obligation to file returns on time," says Panjiar.

How To Calculate Exemption

The exemption is the lower of the LTCG and the eligible investment.

The exemption is on the capital gain, not the total sale proceeds. Eligible investment is capped at Rs 10 crore.

Deposit unspent gains in the Capital Gains Accounts Scheme (CGAS) by the ITR due date.

Any amount left unused at the end of the prescribed period becomes taxable.

Selling the new house within three years affects the exemption.

Builder Delays

A new house must be constructed within three years of the sale of the previous house.

Courts have allowed relief where buyers invested on time but builders delayed possession.

"Preserve the builder-buyer agreement, allotment letter, payment receipts, bank statements and correspondence with the developer to establish that the investment was genuine and the delay was attributable to the builder," says Panjiar.

Home Loans And Gifts

Home loans and genuine gifts from specified relatives can fund the purchase. This does not disqualify a taxpayer from Section 54 relief.

"Retain the sale deed of the old property, purchase documents of the new house, bank statements, home loan sanction and disbursement records, and payment receipts.

"Where family gifts are involved, maintain the gift deed, bank transfer records and evidence of the donor's financial capacity," says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co.

Joint Purchases

The new property should be registered in the name of the person claiming the Section 54 exemption.

Courts have allowed joint purchases with a spouse where taxpayers proved they invested their own funds.

"The position may be less certain when the property is registered exclusively in the name of parents, siblings or other relatives. Such claims could invite litigation.

Taxpayers should document ownership shares, individual contributions and the source of funds through registered property documents and bank records," says Agarwala.

Maintain Records

Preserve registered deeds, the builder-buyer agreement, possession letters and loan statements.

"For a property purchased through instalments, retain the payment schedule.

"In cases of inheritance or gift, preserve a copy of the will or gift deed, along with the previous owner's documents establishing the original cost and date of acquisition," says Rupali Singhania, partner, Areete Consultants.

Report The Sale In Your Itr

Report the capital gains in the ITR, including the exemption in Schedule CG.

"If you miss claiming the exemption while filing the original return, do so by filing a revised return within the prescribed time limit," says Singhania.

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Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff