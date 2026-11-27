Without contractual grounds, landlords cannot withhold the deposit indefinitely or until they have found a new tenant.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy cottonbro studio/Pexels.com

A security deposit protects a landlord against unpaid rent and bills and against property damage.

However, disputes often arise when tenants vacate rented homes and landlords delay refunds or make deductions tenants consider unjustified.

In Bengaluru, a landlord withheld a tenant's Rs 80,000 deposit, claiming he would return it when he found a new tenant.

Finding no evidence of damage, unpaid rent or outstanding bills, the III Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered a refund with 9 per cent annual interest and Rs 10,000 in litigation costs.

Key Points The Model Tenancy Act, 2021, caps residential security deposits at two months' rent and commercial deposits at six months' rent, but applies only in states that have adopted it.

Landlords cannot withhold security deposits indefinitely or demand that tenants wait until a new tenant is found.

Unpaid rent, utility bills, maintenance dues and reasonable repair costs for property damage can be deducted from the deposit.

Normal wear and tear, faded paint and ageing fixtures ordinarily do not justify deductions.

Tenants should maintain photographs, timestamped videos, rent receipts and messages as evidence of the property's condition and payments.

Tenants can send a legal notice and approach the appropriate forum to seek a refund, interest, compensation and litigation costs.

Check Deposit Limits

The Model Tenancy Act, 2021, caps residential deposits at two months' rent and commercial deposits at six months' rent, but applies only in states that have adopted it.

"Certain states, including Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, have adopted this framework, while Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu prescribe a three-month limit, subject to contractual variation.

"Maharashtra leaves the amount to the rent agreement.

"The applicable state law, therefore, determines the limit," says Anuja Mukerji, partner, Aquilaw.

Set Clear Refund Terms

Specify refund conditions, deadlines and permissible deductions in the rent agreement.

"It should specify notice-period requirements, lock-in clauses and whether the landlord can adjust the deposit against outstanding dues," says Mukerji.

NoticeRrequirements

A three-month notice clause may require payment of rent for the unserved period.

This amount may be adjusted against the deposit.

But the landlord cannot forfeit the entire deposit without justification.

Negotiate a shorter notice period and avoid lengthy lock-ins.

Challenge Forfeiture

Section 74 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, allows reasonable compensation for breach.

The Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in Kailash Nath Associates vs Delhi Development Authority bars unjust enrichment.

Any deduction by the landlord requires a valid contractual basis and evidence of actual loss.

Gather Evidence

Conduct a joint inspection during handover.

Sign a note that records the property's condition, meter readings, pending bills and return of keys.

"Tenants and landlords should also keep photographs, timestamped videos, rent receipts and relevant messages.

"They can use such electronic records as evidence before a consumer commission, subject to legal requirements and proof of authenticity," says Adnan Siddiqui, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva.

Seek A Timely Refund

The rent agreement and state laws govern the timing of deposit refunds.

Without contractual grounds, landlords cannot withhold the deposit indefinitely or until they have found a new tenant.

"Tenants should request a refund in writing, document any demand by the landlord, and seek an itemised list of deductions.

"If the landlord refuses, they can send a legal notice or approach the appropriate forum," says Siddiqui.

Scrutinise Deductions

Unpaid rent, utility and maintenance bills and reasonable repair costs for damage are deductible.

Normal wear and tear, faded paint and ageing fixtures ordinarily are not.

"The landlord should provide an itemised breakdown with supporting bills to establish that the deductions are genuine and reasonable.

"The landlord may also deduct rent for the unserved notice period if the agreement permits it," says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.

Send A Legal Notice

Mention tenancy details, deposit amount, date the property was vacated, and the grounds for a refund.

Also mention the dues cleared and attach relevant documents.

"Giving the landlord 15 days to respond is reasonable, though not mandatory.

"Ignoring the notice does not establish liability but may weaken the landlord's defence," says Agrawal.

Claim Compensation

In a court or forum, claim interest on a delayed refund, compensation for proven financial loss or harassment, and litigation costs.

The agreement and circumstances determine the interest rate and the date from which it applies.

Where Should Tenants Seek Redress?

Consumer commission: Relatively inexpensive, with no filing fee for qualifying complaints involving consideration up to ₹5 lakh. However, its jurisdiction over landlord-tenant disputes can be challenged.

Rent court or authority: Available where state tenancy laws cover the dispute

Civil court: The conventional route for deposit recovery where other remedies are unavailable. Costs vary, and cases can take several years

Source: BMR Legal

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff