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Home  » Get Ahead » Ruchika Makes Denim Feel Anything But Basic

Ruchika Makes Denim Feel Anything But Basic

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 16:40 IST

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It isn’t just the runway serving looks, the style game on ground is just as strong at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Rishika Shah/Rediff catches up with Ruchika Pabari who’s playing with blue.

Ruchika Pabari at Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

Meet Ruchika Pabari, part of the team handling accreditations at the on-going Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, who showed us how to make an all-denim look feel anything but basic.

Ruchika’s fashion mantra

“For me, either the outfit has to be bold or the accessories,” Ruchika says and her look proves she lives by it.

Outfit breakdown

Ruchika went for a head-to-toe denim look, pairing her denim crop top (which is either from Newme or Freakins, she says) with funky denim pants from Label Gen.

“I really wanted to do all denim with black today because we have The Boys Club show today. So this is my ode to it. I love going maximum!”

She completed the look with heels from Zara, a bag from H&M, a thrifted 2003 vintage watch and gold bangles from Shagun jewellers in Mathura.

 

 

 

Style crush

When it comes to fashion icons, Ruchika looks up to Alia Bhatt and Shanaya Kapoor for their effortless style.

Her summer tip

Her go-to summer hack? “Scarves, always! Styling scarves is my favourite thing to do for summers. And of course, skirts.”

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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