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LFW Day 6: Aneet Padda's Striking After-Hours Look!

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: October 19, 2026 11:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Aneet Padda brought a burst of youthful energy to the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026, turning showstopper for Amit Aggarwal's pret label AM at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The actress made a striking entrance in an iridescent purple-and-white striped shirt featuring oversized balloon sleeves. Layered over it was a metallic purple corset sculpted with Aggarwal's signature swirling details and subtle flashes of green.

Aneet Padda

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

She paired the statement top with wide-legged purple satin trousers featuring generous pleats and a silhouette that curved out gracefully at the knees.

Green strappy heels added an unexpected pop of colour, while purple shimmer eyeshadow tied the look together.

Aneet Padda

 

Created in collaboration with Lakmé 9to5, the collection, titled 5PM Glam Reset, explored the shift from office dressing to after-hours glamour. The idea was simple: What happens when the workday ends and the evening begins?

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Amit Aggarwal translated that transition into a fun, contemporary wardrobe that embraced a youthful Gen Z spirit.

A street-inspired set reflecting everyday Indian urban landscapes made the showcase feel vibrant and accessible, moving away from the distance often associated with high-fashion presentations.

Lakme Fashion Week

 

The designer's signature approach to architecture and material experimentation was evident throughout.

Metallic pleating, sculptural constructions, recycled and unconventional materials, plastic weaves and crushed-foil textures brought depth and dimension to the garments.

Lakme Fashion Week

 

Rather than treating sustainability and craftsmanship as separate talking points, the collection transformed everyday materials and familiar design elements into statement-making fashion.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Aneet PaddaLakme Fashion WeekNew DelhiAmit Aggarwal

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