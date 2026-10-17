LFW Day 4: Sara Arjun Turns Into Fairytale Bride

Sara Arjun brought fairytale vibes to Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 as she turned showstopper for Designer Anushree Reddy on October 16 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Ditching conventional red-and-gold bridal colours, Sara walked the runway in a powder-blue couture gown. The strapless ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline edged with delicate white lace and a peplum bodice that cinched the waist.

Below it, a sweeping mermaid skirt flared out like a dream, creating a striking silhouette with every step.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

The craftsmanship was equally eye-catching. Intricate white and ivory floral embroidery layered over light-blue lace gave the gown a delicate, almost dreamlike quality.

Zardozi threadwork, shimmering sequins and glass-bead embellishments added sparkle, catching the runway lights without taking away from the softness of the pastel palette.

Titled Maya, Anushree Reddy's Couture '26 collection explored the idea of a dreamscape where reality softens and romantic possibilities unfold.

Presented in partnership with Lakmē Salon, the showcase offered a fresh perspective on bridal dressing, balancing whimsical pastels with the grandeur of traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The collection featured intricate Zardozi, Resham hand embroidery, sequins and glass-bead work across flowing luxury fabrics.

Lehengas, structured capes and statement gowns were designed to combine rich surface detailing with silhouettes that felt light and fluid.

Beauty was another key element, with Lakmē Salon presenting three distinct bridal directions: Soft romantic, timeless elegance, and maximal glamour.

Together, they reflected the different ways modern brides can approach their wedding-day look.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff