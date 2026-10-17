LFW Day 4: Sakshi Sindwani Shines Like A Disco Ball

At Lakme Fashion Week 2026, Sakshi Sindwani proved that high fashion is at its most powerful when confidence takes centre stage.

The model and body-positivity creator walked for Namrata Joshipura at the designer's OPPO-presented showcase, bringing her signature energy to a collection that celebrated dark, futuristic glamour.

Presented on October 16 at New Delhi's Taj Palace, the collection, titled OBSIDIAN, is inspired by the volcanic glass it was named after. It was a study in sharp contrasts, metallic shine and unapologetically contemporary eveningwear.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Sakshi walked the ramp in a shimmering, heavily embellished shiny silver ensemble that captured the collection's high-impact aesthetic.

The look combined Joshipura’s signature body-conscious lines with intricate surface detailing, creating a striking play of structure, texture and movement.

The collection was built around deep blacks, high-shine metallics and glossy finishes that echoed the dark brilliance of obsidian.

Sculptural forms met fluid movement, while capes, sleek tailoring and sharp geometric cut-outs gave the garments a distinctly futuristic edge.

Three-dimensional embellishments and richly encrusted surfaces added depth, catching the light with every movement on the runway.

The result was eveningwear that felt bold without losing its precision, balancing architectural construction with a sense of fluidity.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff