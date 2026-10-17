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LFW Day 4: Jim Sarbh Looks Like A Stylish Villain

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: October 17, 2026 13:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jim Sarbh knows how to make an entrance, and his latest runway appearance was no exception.

The actor turned showstopper for the Arvind x Ashish N Soni showcase at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 in New Delhi, bringing his signature eccentricity to a presentation centered on contemporary menswear.

Dressed in a long, sleek overcoat with its collar turned up, Jim looked every bit the fashion-forward antihero. The pared-back ensemble relied on its sharp silhouette and distinctive styling rather than excessive embellishment.

Jim Sarbh

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Paired with his confident, almost theatrical runway walk, the look delivered serious high-fashion villain energy.

It was a fitting finale for a collection that explored the relationship between innovative textiles and precision tailoring, proving that menswear can be experimental without losing its sense of structure.

Jim Sarbh

Titled Loom to Runway, the showcase brought together Arvind Limited's expertise in textile innovation and Designer Ashish N Soni's signature approach to sharp, architectural tailoring.

Lakme Fashion Week

The collection explored the journey from raw material to finished garment, placing fabric at the centre of the creative process.

Cotton, wool, and linen were featured alongside materials such as Tencel and bamboo, offering a varied textile palette for reimagining contemporary formalwear.

Lakme Fashion Week

The presentation also incorporated elements of live tailoring on the runway, giving audiences a glimpse into the process behind precision cuts and structured silhouettes.

Rather than treating the finished garment as the only point of interest, the showcase highlighted the craftsmanship and construction that go into creating it.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Jim SarbhArvindLakme Fashion WeekNew Delhi

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