LFW Day 3: Tejasswi Prakash Makes Workwear Look Glam

Tejasswi Prakash brought a dose of boardroom attitude to the runway on October 15, turning showstopper for NIF Global's The Runway presentation at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 in New Delhi.

Ditching the usual showstopper OTT gowns and lehengas, the Bigg Boss 15 winner made a statement in a workwear ensemble that gave classic tailoring a fashion-forward twist.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Her look featured a maroon pinstriped vest layered over a crisp white shirt, paired with an asymmetrical grey skirt and a matching grey jacket. The combination of sharp stripes, clean lines and contrasting textures gave the outfit a polished yet unconventional appeal.

The look was a fitting reflection of the showcase's focus on reimagining everyday dressing, proving that workwear can be powerful, expressive and far from predictable.

Beyond the celebrity moment, The Runway placed the spotlight firmly on the next generation of fashion designers.

The showcase featured collections created and curated by 44 students from NIF Global, formerly known as NIFD, giving emerging talent a platform to present their ideas.

The central theme, Urban Nomadism, explored the changing language of functional workwear. The designs brought together the practicality of everyday dressing with sharper silhouettes, imaginative styling and unconventional details.

Rather than treat professional clothing as a rigid set of rules, the collection explored how familiar wardrobe staples could be reworked to reflect individuality.

The emphasis was on creating clothing that felt functional without sacrificing personality.

Classic elements of tailoring were reinterpreted through modern cuts and styling, allowing the designers to experiment with the boundaries between professional dressing and fashion-led expression.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff