Home  » Get Ahead » LFW Day 3: Nitanshi Goel Looks So Fine In Wine!

LFW Day 3: Nitanshi Goel Looks So Fine In Wine!

By REDIFF STYLE October 16, 2026 11:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Nitanshi Goel brought the glamour to Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week 2026 as she turned showstopper for Designer Suneet Varma in New Delhi.

The Laapataa Ladies actor closed the designer's show in a striking wine-coloured fishtail lehenga that combined traditional Indian elegance with a modish vibe.

Nitanshi Goel

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

The strapless outfit featured an attached drape that added fluidity and movement to the silhouette. Covered in plum and silver paillettes, the ensemble shimmered under the runway lights, creating a rich, jewel-toned effect.

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi kept the styling focused on the outfit, accessorising only with oxidised kadas on both wrists, allowing the intricate detailing and drape to take centre stage.

Nitanshi Goel

Suneet Varma's Kashi collection drew inspiration from Varanasi, a city known for its spiritual significance, cultural heritage and centuries-old craft traditions. The designer translated the essence of the city into a contemporary occasionwear wardrobe.

Nitanshi Goel

The collection featured draped saris, dhoti skirts, jackets, tunics and trousers, offering a versatile interpretation of Indian dressing.

Nitanshi Goel

The colour palette moved through rich shades of red, purple, maroon and black, reflecting the depth and vibrancy associated with Varanasi.

Nitanshi Goel

All in all, Suneet Varma's Kashi collection celebrated Indian heritage through a polished, contemporary lens.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Nitanshi GoelLaapataa LadiesVaranasiLakme Fashion Week 2026Suneet Varma

More From Rediff

12 Reasons To Love Ireland

12 Reasons To Love Ireland
Nitanshi Goel Looks So Fine In Wine!

Nitanshi Goel Looks So Fine In Wine!
Active Vs Passive Funds: How To Choose?

Active Vs Passive Funds: How To Choose?

Related Stories

Krithi, Katrina's Gorgeous Green Looks

Krithi, Katrina's Gorgeous Green Looks

Quick Links

New Delhikadas

Web Stories

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms
Vivo S2 FE Launched In India

Vivo S2 FE Launched In India
8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life