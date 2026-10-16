LFW Day 3: Nitanshi Goel Looks So Fine In Wine!

Nitanshi Goel brought the glamour to Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week 2026 as she turned showstopper for Designer Suneet Varma in New Delhi.

The Laapataa Ladies actor closed the designer's show in a striking wine-coloured fishtail lehenga that combined traditional Indian elegance with a modish vibe.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

The strapless outfit featured an attached drape that added fluidity and movement to the silhouette. Covered in plum and silver paillettes, the ensemble shimmered under the runway lights, creating a rich, jewel-toned effect.

Nitanshi kept the styling focused on the outfit, accessorising only with oxidised kadas on both wrists, allowing the intricate detailing and drape to take centre stage.

Suneet Varma's Kashi collection drew inspiration from Varanasi, a city known for its spiritual significance, cultural heritage and centuries-old craft traditions. The designer translated the essence of the city into a contemporary occasionwear wardrobe.

The collection featured draped saris, dhoti skirts, jackets, tunics and trousers, offering a versatile interpretation of Indian dressing.

The colour palette moved through rich shades of red, purple, maroon and black, reflecting the depth and vibrancy associated with Varanasi.

All in all, Suneet Varma's Kashi collection celebrated Indian heritage through a polished, contemporary lens.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff