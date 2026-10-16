LFW Day 3: Ali Fazal Celebrates Birthday Dressed As A Dulha!

Ali Fazal had a birthday to remember, celebrating it on the runway as the showstopper for Tasva at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 in New Delhi.

Since the showcase coincided with Ali's birthday on October 15, Designer Rimple Narula came on stage during the runway presentation to perform a traditional aarti to bless him before he commenced his walk as the showstopper.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

For the occasion, Ali wore an ivory ensemble that offered a contemporary take on traditional Indian groomwear. An ivory angarakha formed the base of the look, layered beneath an embroidered long jacket with a bandhgala-inspired finish.

A patterned embroidered stole was draped over one shoulder, while fitted white trousers kept the overall look streamlined. Classic gold juttis completed the ensemble, reinforcing its regal appeal.

The collection, presented by Tasva in collaboration with Tarun Tahiliani, explored the many occasions that make up a grand Indian wedding. Rather than focusing solely on heavily embellished sherwanis, it offered a versatile wardrobe spanning tailored sherwanis, dinner jackets and Indo-Western silhouettes.

The design language drew inspiration from several visual traditions, including the Tree of Life, the geometric patterns of Lipan Art, the fluid curves of paisley and the interplay of light and shadow.

The collection's approach was particularly relevant for modern grooms looking for options beyond conventional wedding attire.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff