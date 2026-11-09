Ladakh: Where Every Turn Takes Your Breath Away

Ladakh can be as tiring as it is fascinating -- it's not just the high altitude that takes the breath away, but the beauty in every turn of the road.

IMAGE: A panoramic view of the lush Leh Valley, with clusters of poplar trees and houses set against the stark, rugged mountains. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

All warnings to spend at least two days acclimatising, do not adequately prepare a traveller. Ladakh forces one to accept age, state of health and maybe, confront mortality.

The high altitude means low levels of oxygen that cause difficulty in breathing, a drop in pulse rate, nose bleeds, nausea and blinding headaches -- Acute Mountain Sickness, they call it.

Those who normally walk at a brisk pace would go out of breath in a few steps, and climbing stairs feels like the lungs would burst. But then, despite signs of modernity -- malfunctioning cell phones notwithstanding -- plenty of cars, wifi, there is a heart-stopping beauty in the landscape, a kind of indescribable serenity in the air.

Some wariness would be expected, since Ladakh shares a border with China, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the presence of the military in their jungle camouflage uniforms is ubiquitous, but the locals make the best of the tourist season, before Ladakh's harsh winter drives them away.

Key Points Leh offers a rich mix of Buddhist monasteries, historic palaces, museums and religious landmarks.

Ladakh's heritage reflects its past as a crossroads of trade routes connecting India, Central Asia, Tibet and China.

Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Khardungla Pass and the Indus-Zanskar confluence offer spectacular natural scenery.

Despite growing tourism, Ladakh retains much of its distinctive culture, traditions and way of life.

Ladakh's Breathtaking Mountain Landscapes

Land at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee airport, and the clear skies with fluffy clouds and hills in shades of brown, beige, taupe, grey, dazzle the eye.

Some slopes are smooth, some craggy, some topped with a smattering of snow.

A few hills have steps cut into them that lead to monasteries or caves where Buddhist monks meditated.

A quick search reveals that Kushok Bakula Rinpoche was a revered Ladakhi statesman, monk, and the 19th incarnation of Bakula Arhat, recognised as one of the 16 original disciples of the Buddha.

Good to know that the airport is not named after some random politician.

The Karakoram and Himalayan ranges watch over Lakadh.

The wide plains are dotted with tall green poplars, willows with leaves in autumnal colours (in September), and a profusion of brightly coloured flowers that feel like spring.

The trees are laden with small sweet apples and apricots, while wild sea buckthorn berries can be plucked from the bushes that grow by the side of the roads.

IMAGE: A beautifully carved wooden pavilion shelters a large Buddhist prayer wheel, surrounded by colourful flowers at Spituk monastery. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

Drive around Leh, and admire the vividly painted arches, large prayer wheels inviting anyone to worship; houses with their mandatory carved wooden windows and balconies are interspersed with stupas that range from grand to modest structures. According to custom, stupas are built to honour the dead.

Leh's Monasteries, Museums And Heritage

The monasteries were usually built at a height, because they had to be protected against attacks and the monks were also soldiers, explains Tsewang Sumphel, the tremendously well-informed guide from Magic Tours, who often doubles up as Google, because phone data doesn't work outdoors.

Shops and cafes are generous with their wifi passwords when people with digital withdrawal symptoms stagger in wild-eyed and, invariably, breathless.

Still, the difficult terrain of the region makes it an exciting destination for adventure tourism -- biking, river rafting, bungee jumping and even marathon running.

Ladakh was a part of Jammu and Kashmir after Independence, becoming a Union territory only in August 2019, when the government reorganised Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union territories. Ladakh is now administered by a lieutenant governor appointed by the President of India.

Many Ladakhis had sought separation from J&K because their culture, language, and religion are distinct from Kashmiris and Dogras.

IMAGE: Traditional clothing and accessories, including a long robe, fur headgear and decorative ornaments, are on display at the Central Asian Museum in Leh. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

Ladakh's Royal Past And Silk Road

In the past, the significance of Ladakh was due to its strategic location at the crossroads of thriving trade routes, connecting India, Central Asia, Tibet, and China along the ancient Silk Road network.

Caravans traded Chinese silk, Indian spices, Central Asian gems, Ladakhi salt, and Tibetan pashmina wool.

Gems such as coral, pearls, turquoise and lapis lazuli are still to be found in the many jewellery shops in the market, studded into elaborate silver jewellery and head gear.

IMAGE: A demonstration of traditional pashmina-making at a Lena Ladakh workshop highlights the stages involved in transforming fine wool into handcrafted textiles. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

The other big shopping attraction is pashmina, the fine wool hand woven from the fleece of goats that grow a delicate protective covering against the cold during winters and shed it during summer.

This raw pashm fibre is collected, spun, hand dyed and woven into shawls and wraps, mostly by women.

The labour-intensive process and the soft wool make the pashmina expensive and coveted.

IMAGE: The traditional kitchen inside the Central Asian Museum in Leh features timber interiors and a large cooking vessel at its centre. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

Buddhism travelled from India through these high mountain passes, into Tibet and Central Asia, shaping Ladakh's history and heritage.

A large population of Ladakh are Tibetan Buddhists and follow the Dalai Lama.

IMAGE: Traditional artefacts, including leather containers, metal utensils and ceremonial objects, are displayed at the Central Asian Museum in Leh. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

Glimpses of this past can be seen in the fascinating Central Asian Museum in Leh, which has objects of art and utility, weapons, manuscripts and old photographs.

IMAGE: Traditional homes with flat mud roofs and wooden window frames stand alongside newer concrete construction in a mountain settlement, set against the rugged landscape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsewang Sumphel

The wood and mud-structure, like most traditional Ladakhi homes, was the location of a sarai or inn, where travellers rested.

IMAGE: The white domes of the Gurdwara Sri Datun Sahib rise above traditional stone houses in Leh's Old Town. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

Cheek by jowl with the museum is the Jamia Masjid, and the Gurdwara Datun Sahib, built at a spot where Guru Nanak placed his walking stick and a meswak tree (the twig of which is used as a toothbrush, hence the name) sprouted from it.

IMAGE: The Jama Masjid stands at the heart of Leh's bustling Main Bazaar, surrounded by shops and traditional buildings. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

IMAGE: The ancient meswak tree, also known as Datun Sahib, at the gurdwara is revered by devotees and traditionally believed to have been planted by Guru Nanak during his visit to the region around 1517. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

The tree still stands there, in the courtyard of the gurdwara.

IMAGE: Gurdwara Shri Pathar Sahib, near Leh, is an important Sikh shrine. The words Chardi Kala on the rocky hillside reflect the Sikh spirit of optimism and resilience. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsewang Sumphel

Guru Nanak travelled extensively in the region, and another famous Gurudwara Patthar Sahib was built at the place, where, legend has it, a demon rolled a large rock to crush the guru, but it turned to wax and the impression of his back can be seen on the boulder.

When the Leh-Kargil road was being constructed, no amount of effort could budge that rock.

Eventually, the army built the gurdwara and maintains it, with soldiers volunteering at the langar that is never closed to hungry travellers.

IMAGE: Visitors walk towards a war memorial, where the Tricolour flies high against a dramatic backdrop of rugged mountains. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsewang Sumphel

A little away from Leh is the magnificent Hall Of Fame, a museum built and managed by the Indian Army in memory of the soldiers who had lost their lives during the Kargil War.

The two-storey building displays weapons, uniforms, documents, scale models of battle zones, photographs.

A segment is devoted to the Siachen Glacier as well as information about Ladakhi culture and way of life.

IMAGE: A miniature model depicting the Kargil battle zone is displayed inside a piano-shaped installation at the Hall of Fame Museum in Leh. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

The memorials to the Kargil martyrs reduce many visitors to tears.

In the evenings, there is a sound-and-light show about the Kargil War.

IMAGE: The traditional kitchen of a 200-year-old heritage home, preserving the region's old-world domestic architecture, cooking practices and utensils. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

Ladakh is big on museums. Palaces and monasteries have museums inside, to show art, artefacts and items of utility.

There is a fascinating living museum, the gyab thago, a 200-year-old heritage home, that shows how Ladakhi families lived in the past.

In the mud-brick-timber structure, the animals were sheltered in the ground floor, and on the first, the stove was at the centre, of the traditional changsa or kitchen, that kept the interiors warm during severely cold winters.

A storage room for grain -- mainly barley -- and a room to ferment the Ladakhi chhang beer, a spinning wheel for wool yarn.

IMAGE: Participants learn to prepare traditional momos during a hands-on cooking workshop, shaping dough and filling dumplings under the guidance of a local instructor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsewang Sumphel

Guests are welcomed with salted yak butter tea, and meals have a lot of handmade momos in different shapes.

IMAGE: The Namgyal Tsemo monastery, also known as Tsemo Gompa, stands atop a rocky ridge overlooking Leh, with colourful prayer flags fluttering against the deep blue sky. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

The Leh Palace and the Stok Palace are reminders of Ladakh's royal past.

The Namgyal dynasty ruled the region from 1460 until 1842.

In the 17th century under rulers like King Sengge Namgyal, the kingdom stretched widely across the Himalayas, eventually falling to the Dogras forces of Jammu and the Sikh Empire in the mid-19th century.

IMAGE: Grand Buddhist stupas stand in the foreground of Stok Palace, the historic royal residence of the Namgyal dynasty. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

The current titular head and cultural custodian of the family is Gyalpo Jigmed Wangchuk Namgyal.

After leaving the iconic nine-storey Leh Palace in the 19th century due to the Dogra invasion, the royal family relocated to the Stok Palace built in 1820, parts of which now operate as a living museum and heritage hotel.

The Zorawar Fort marks the presence of the Dogra invaders in the region.

IMAGE: Monks gather for prayers inside the main assembly hall of the Thiksey monastery, surrounded by colourful thangka paintings and ornate Buddhist shrines. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsewang Sumphel

Discover Ladakh Beyond The Tourist Trail

IMAGE: A Buddhist monk looks out over the Indus Valley from the rooftop of Thiksey monastery, with the river, green fields and rugged mountains stretching into the distance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsewang Sumphel

IMAGE: The magnificent white dome of Shanti Stupa stands against a clear blue sky in Leh. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

IMAGE: A panoramic view of the Leh Valley, dotted with Buddhist chortens and traditional settlements, from the Shanti Stupa. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

The view of the mountains and plains can be best enjoyed from the beautiful Thiksey monastery or the dazzling white Shanti Stupa, built in 1991 by Japanese Buddhist monk Gyomyo Nakamura as a monument to world peace and to mark 2,500 years of Buddhism.

IMAGE: Ancient Buddhist chortens stand against the rugged Himalayan landscape in front of Thiksey Monastery. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

IMAGE: A Bactrian camel stands in the stark, rugged landscape of Nubra Valley, a cold-desert region known for its double-humped camels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gayatri Kashinath

Pangong Lake And Nubra Valley

On the drive to the startlingly many-shades-of-blue Pangong Lake, crossing the Changla pass, the nomadic Changpa shepherds can be seen herding their flock.

IMAGE: The blue waters of Pangong Lake stretch towards rugged mountains beneath a dramatic sky filled with white clouds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsewang Sumphel

The lake was made famous by the last scene of the film 3 Idiots, so visitors can sit on the 'bum' chairs seen in the film, and pose on the yellow scooter that Kareena Kapoor rode.

IMAGE: Sunlight sparkles across the deep blue waters of Pangong Lake, with barren mountains rising beneath a brilliant blue sky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsewang Sumphel

On the other side of the lake is China, where, according to the guide, the Chinese are settling their people in villages posing a threat to India.

IMAGE: The Indus and Zanskar rivers meet at Sangam Point near Nimmu, creating a striking contrast of colours at their confluence. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

IMAGE: A sign welcomes visitors to Chang La, one of the highest motorable mountain passes in the region, at an altitude marked as 17,688 feet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsewang Sumphel

While some of the group braved the low temperatures to cross Khardungla Pass and enjoy the stunning Nubra Valley, the cold desert with its sand dunes, double-humped camels and quad bike rides, others get the near-spiritual experience of the Sangam -- the confluence of the Indus and Zanskar rivers.

IMAGE: Folk dancers perform in traditional blue attire and green shawls, accompanied by musicians playing traditional drums during a cultural presentation in Leh. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

Everyone converges at the end of the trip in the main market, where the I Love Leh sign is the meeting point, and shop for jewellery, thangka art, carpets, pashmina, apricots, walnuts and white honey.

Later, folk performers from various regions of Ladakh show their skill on the hotel lawns, since the Leh Festival is postponed.

IMAGE: Men and women perform a traditional folk dance in colourful attire, accompanied by musicians playing large traditional drums during a cultural programme in Leh. Photograph: Deepa Gahlot

There is a lot more to see -- the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve and one of the best star-gazing locations in the world; the Alchi Petroglyph Field; the ancient cave art of the Saspol Temples, Hemis Monastery -- all with their own stories.

IMAGE: A shepherd leads a flock of sheep and goats along a mountain road, reflecting the region's traditional pastoral way of life. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsewang Sumphel

Ladakh can be as tiring as it is fascinating -- it's not just the high altitude that takes the breath away, but the beauty in every turn of the road.

Unlike so many tourist spots in India, Ladakh has not wiped out its culture or traditions to please tourists.

But those feeling homesick can find a passable Dosa in a small café run by a fourth-generation Punjabi, and there is, inevitably, an eatery called Bombay Chat.

No getting away from that!

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff