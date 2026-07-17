Kyunki... Shagun Sharma Will Make You Blush

Shagun Sharma may have bid goodbye to Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 after the show's 10-year leap but don't worry; her Instagram is more than ready to fill the void.

Equal parts sweet and stylish, her wardrobe jumps from fun dresses to festive fits so cute they could make anyone blush.

IMAGE: A tennis skirt, a utility denim jacket and OTT boots? Shagun somehow makes this unlikely trio look like the cutest winter Pinterest board you've ever scrolled through. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shagun Sharma/Instagram

ruffled sleeves deserve their own fan club, while the tiered skirt brings all the chaos without saying a word. IMAGE: This isn't your basic LBD. Those oversizeddeserve their own fan club, while the tiered skirt brings all the chaos without saying a word.

IMAGE: A baby blue tube dress topped with a crochet shrug feels like a beach vacation that accidentally wandered into your wardrobe. It is super cute, breezy and impossible to dislike.

IMAGE: This cheerful yellow salwar set is basically bottled happiness. Add a flowing dupatta and delicate details and you've got an outfit that instantly brightens the room.

IMAGE: Shagun swaps the usual lehenga for a vibrant orange draped skirt, pairing it with an embroidered bustier and statement jewels. Traditional? Yes. Predictable? Not even close.

IMAGE: One sleek black halter jumpsuit is all it takes. The backless silhouette keeps things interesting, proving that sometimes the simplest outfit leaves the strongest impression.

IMAGE: This lace tube top and tiered blush-pink mini skirt seem straight out of a rom-com wardrobe. It is flirty, fun and made for days when you want your outfit to do the smiling for you.

Photographs curated by Ashish Narsale/Rediff