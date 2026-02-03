'I Like To Wake Up, Dress Up And Go Somewhere'

'My personal style is timeless, minimal, not trend-based.'

Kritika Kamra, the elegant chic diva!

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Kritika Kamra breezed into the Rediff office dressed in an elegant cream pant suit with tasteful makeup and minimal jewelry. Her sense of style was elegant chic, accentuated by an effervescent laugh and easy-going manner of speaking.

"I am a fashion enthusiast," said the actor who dropped out of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, after a fluke audition landed her a role in a television serial that went on to make her a household name.

WATCH: Kritika Kamra on her fashion style!

She may have left that fashion course barely before starting it, but fashion continues to interest her.

"I dress up intentionally, it really uplifts my mood and confidence. It is hard to eliminate fast fashion from your lifestyle. I have tried to contain it by shopping intentionally," says the actor who started Cinnabar during the Covid lockdown.

Cinnabar is a platform that showcases Chanderi saris sourced from the weavers of Chanderi, a town, 30 kms from her hometown in Madhya Pradesh.

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

"I want to invest in pieces I know I will wear forever. My personal style is timeless, minimal, and not trend-based," she tells Rediff's Archana Masih speaking about her personal fashion style.

