GQ India's Men of the Year is back with some of the biggest names across entertainment, fashion, sport and food.

Held in Mumbai on November 26, the annual celebration honoured individuals making their mark across industries, with A R Rahman, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Krunal Pandya, Vedang Raina and Jim Sarbh among this year's award recipients.

While the trophies celebrated talent and influence, the red carpet gave us plenty to talk about on the style front.

Kubbra Sait: A Sari With A Plot Twist

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Who said a sari has to stick to the script?

Kubbra Sait gave the traditional drape a fresh spin with a layered ensemble featuring a long, abstract-patterned jacket in maroon and brown.

Cream fabric and bandhani-style pleats peeked through underneath while gold jhumkas and a petite metallic bag kept the desi details firmly in place.

Consider this ethnic wear with an unexpected twist.

Aditya Seal: Suit Up, Spice It Up

Aditya Seal proved that sometimes all a suit needs is one clever colour intervention.

His finely textured grey two-piece came with a crisp white shirt and a burnt-orange tie that did all the talking.

A folded pocket square and polished leather shoes completed the look. Formal dressing but with a little extra flavour!

Vedang Raina: Tuxedo Rules? Not Today

Vedang Raina took the tuxedo out of its comfort zone with an open-front, collarless jacket and a pleated mandarin-collar shirt.

A satin cummerbund provided a pause while relaxed, high-waisted trousers gave the silhouette room to breathe.

It's giving black-tie tradition with a rather interesting Indian-wear detour.

Mandira Bedi: The Golden Girl's Dramatic Entrance

Mandira Bedi arrived dressed to make an entrance in a strapless gold corset with wing-like embellishments and a sharply dipped waist.

The bodice met a floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit and a sweeping train.

Chandelier earrings and embellished heels sealed the deal.

Subtlety clearly wasn't on the guest list!

Mouni Roy: Pretty In Pink, With A Hip Twist

Mouni Roy gave the mini dress a shape-shifting moment in a blush-pink number with a high neckline and rounded hip detailing.

The shimmering texture and hourglass construction did plenty without needing extra embellishment.

A matching quilted mini bag and coordinating heels kept the colour story going. Pink, but make it architectural!

Vijay Varma: The Dark Side Has A Dress Code

Vijay Varma made a case for dramatic layering in an all-black ensemble featuring a kimono-style cape with deep red cuffs.

Underneath sat a plunging tailored vest, paired with cropped, roomy trousers and lace-up combat boots.

Round sunglasses, rings and a wristwatch brought the finishing touches. A little theatrical, a little rebellious and very Vijay.

Banita Sandhu: A Gown Straight Out Of The Deco Era

Banita Sandhu went full red-carpet glamour in a strapless gown covered in silver and gunmetal embellishments.

Its sheer, nude-toned base was worked with intricate feather and geometric motifs, giving the dress an Art Deco feel.

She skipped the necklace, letting a stacked silver bracelet do the accessorising.

Sometimes the best styling decision is knowing when to stop.

Kriti Sanon: Tie The Look Together

Kriti Sanon gave power dressing a jewellery box intervention. She paired a sharp-shouldered cropped blazer with a white shirt, wearing its collar over the lapels.

But the real conversation starter was a spine-inspired metallic gold tie cascading down her torso.

Barrel-leg trousers and pointed heels completed this outfit that clearly didn't come to play by the rules.

Soha Ali Khan: Black Is Always A Good Idea

Soha Ali Khan leaned into eveningwear elegance in an inky gown with a scalloped V-neckline and a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette.

Tonal sequins and floral beadwork covered the sheer mesh bodice, before giving way to a textured hem with plenty of movement.

A delicate diamond Y-necklace was all she needed. No fuss, just finesse!

Sayonee Gupta: Check Out That Pattern

Sayonee Gupta let the pattern do the heavy lifting in a strapless midi dress covered in a diamond-shaped black-and-white design.

Textured beadwork added depth while the subtle fringe along the side gave the column silhouette a little movement.

White pointed heels and stacked gold bracelets kept the accessories pared back. Graphic dressing gets our vote!

Babil Khan: A Landscape On The Red Carpet

Babil Khan brought a little art to the red carpet in a matching navy bomber jacket and trousers printed with misty mountains, trees and earthy landscape details.

A white shirt and coordinating tie gave the co-ord set a formal lift while a statement watch and leather shoes finished the look.

Who needs a painting when your outfit is the canvas?

Karan Johar: All Dressed Up And Nowhere Near Ordinary

Karan Johar rarely does predictable and this outfit was no exception.

He layered a sheer shirt under a sleeveless coat-blazer with satin peak lapels and an elongated, cutaway hem.

Matching trousers, heeled boots, tinted glasses, a metallic choker and statement rings made for a head-to-toe fashion moment.

Theatrics? Naturally. Karan? Absolutely.

Parul Gulati: A Little Black Dress, A Lot Of Glamour

Parul Gulati showed that the classic evening gown still knows how to make an impression.

Her strapless number featured a sweetheart bodice with a deep U-shaped neckline, crafted in shimmering velvet-like fabric with tonal micro-crystals.

A subtle slit and understated studs kept the focus on the silhouette. This is one way to do understated Hollywood glamour.

Jim Sarbh: The Suit Is The Main Character

Jim Sarbh kept things sharp in a taupe-brown double-breasted suit with wide peak lapels and structured shoulders.

A white shirt and navy tie with diagonal stripes brought a familiar menswear combination together, while polished leather shoes completed the ensemble.

No gimmicks, no fuss. Just a man who knows his way around a suit.

Nauheed Cyrusi: Gold Rush, But Make It Fashion

Nauheed Cyrusi brought the shine in an antique-gold mini dress with a fluid cowl neckline and soft cap sleeves.

The bodice's relaxed draping gave way to a tightly ruched skirt that hugged the figure while stacked bracelets and metallic ankle-strap heels added to the glimmer. This cocktail-hour outfit certainly understood the assignment!

Gurfateh Pirzada: Pinstripes And A Little Bit Of Swagger

Gurfateh Pirzada kept his look easy yet considered in a charcoal pinstripe suit.

He ditched the tie, left his white shirt casually unbuttoned at the collar and let the contrast buttons add a subtle detail.

A silver bracelet, signet ring and leather dress shoes rounded things off. Proof that sometimes less really does say more.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff