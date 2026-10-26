Kriti Sanon Shows Us How To Be A Bride In Black

Who says festive glamour has to come in shades of red, pink, and gold? Kriti Sanon made a strong case for going dark as she closed Abhinav Mishras couture showcase, Into The Wild 2026, under the stars in Chattarpur, Delhi.

The actress turned showstopper in a striking black lehenga that swapped conventional bridal romance for a bold, contemporary aesthetic.

The high-waisted skirt was paired with a plunging, sleeveless choli, with both pieces densely embellished in Mishra's signature handcrafted sheesha work, geometric embroidery, and metallic accents.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The standout detail? Sculptural horse motifs running across the lehenga, giving the ensemble an unexpected, artistic edge. The design brought together traditional Indian craftsmanship and a futuristic finish, making black look anything but basic.

But Kriti's outfit had another trick up its sleeve. Instead of the usual dupatta, she wore a sheer, floor-sweeping black cape attached at the shoulders. Covered in sparkling details, it floated behind her as she walked and twirled, adding movement to the structured silhouette.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti wore her hair in glossy, voluminous waves with a centre parting. Her beauty look stayed relatively understated, with metallic eyes, fresh, luminous skin and a soft nude lip.

A statement choker, jhumkas, and an emerald cocktail ring completed the ensemble without competing with its elaborate embroidery.

With this look, Kriti proved that a black lehenga can hold its own against the most elaborate bridal ensembles.

Abhinav Mishra's collection explored the relationship between nature, the animal world and freedom through an earthy palette of forest greens, rust, chocolate brown, navy, ivory and charcoal.

Mishra combined his signature mirror-work with animal-inspired graphics, Aztec-style prints, zardozi and metallic sequins.