Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026: Girls Can Get Up to Rs 1.5 Lakh

Selected students will receive Rs 1.5 lakh per year to cover academic expenses such as tuition fees, hostel charges, books, stationery, laptops, internet and transportation.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

What is the Kotak Kanya scholarship?

The Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2026-27 is a CSR initiative by the Kotak Mahindra Group and the Kotak Education Foundation to support meritorious girl students from economically weaker families.

Selected students will receive Rs 1.5 lakh per year to cover academic expenses such as tuition fees, hostel charges, books, stationery, laptops, internet and transportation.

The scholarship continues until the completion of the student's graduation, subject to the scholarship's terms and conditions.

Who can apply?

The scholarship is open to meritorious girl students across India.

Applicants must fulfil the following criteria to be eligible for the scholarship:

Must have scored 75 per cent or more (or equivalent CGPA) in their class 12 board examinations.

Annual family income should be Rs 6 lakh or less.

Must have secured admission to the first year of a professional graduation course for the academic year 2025-26 at a reputed NIRF/NAAC-accredited institution.

Eligible courses include engineering, MBBS, integrated LLB (five years), integrated BS-MS/BS-Research, IISER, IISc Bengaluru, design, architecture and other professional degree programmes.

Children of employees of the Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation and Buddy4Study are not eligible.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply for the scholarship.

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is October 15.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.