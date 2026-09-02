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Komal, Shanaya, Priyanka Enjoy A Touch Of...

By RISHIKA SHAH September 02, 2026 10:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Whimsy is having a fashion moment and, honestly, we could all use a little more fun in our wardrobes with funky prints, big bows, unexpected accessories, dreamy silhouettes and pieces that look like they wandered out of a storybook.

The trick isn’t to dress like you’re auditioning for a fairytale but to add one delightfully unexpected detail to an otherwise normal outfit.

These celebrity looks show exactly how to bring a little magic into your wardrobe.

Take A Trip To The Dolce Vita

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Polka dots, pearls, a headscarf and cat eye sunglasses make Alanna Panday’s look feel like a glamorous holiday from another era. It’s nostalgic, playful and just the right amount of extra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

Make A Bow The Main Character

Urvashi Rautela

IMAGE: Why wear a tiny bow when you can wear one that practically has its own postcode? Urvashi Rautela’s oversized bow, billowy sleeves and giant heart earrings give classic dressing a wonderfully theatrical twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Add A Splash Of Fantasy

Miesha Iyer

IMAGE: The oversized leather trench is giving serious fashion vibes but those bright turquoise boots change the entire story. One unexpected pop of colour is all it takes to make Miesha Iyer's otherwise edgy look feel whimsical. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miesha Iyer/Instagram

Ruffle Your Feathers

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Panday’s sculptural purple ruffles turn a simple silhouette into something straight out of a storybook. Add oversized, almost magical-looking jewellery like a talisman and suddenly your outfit has entered its fantasy era. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Find Your Fashion Sidekick

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra’s cobalt blue ruffles and pussy bow already bring plenty of whimsy but it’s the sparkling parrot clutch that really steals the show. After all, every great outfit deserves a slightly eccentric sidekick. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Break The Rules

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: What would have been a formal outfit gets transformed with a riot of colourful prints, knee-high socks and stacks of jewellery. Shanaya proves that whimsy is often just about ignoring the usual fashion rulebook and having fun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Channel Your Inner Mermaid

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Starfish embellishments, beachy waves and tiny braids make Kriti’s coral mini feel like it washed ashore from a very glamorous mermaid’s wardrobe. The easiest way to embrace whimsy? Pick a fantasy and commit to it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Kriti SanonUrvashi RautelaMiesha IyerAlanna PandayShanaya Kapoor

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