Komal Pandey, Isha Malviya Adorn Their Waists With...

If your goal is to make your kamar look straight out of a Bollywood dream sequence, a waist chain is the accessory you need.

Belts, step aside; there’s a new waist obsession in town. Waist chains are having a major moment and, honestly, the more extra, the better.

With delicate crystal strands that catch the light with every move, ornate kamar bandhs that hug the waist like jewellery and jangly coins and beachy shell charms that instantly dial up the drama, these accessories add a chatpata twist to any outfit.

Komal Pandey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram IMAGE: Why stop at one accessory when you can wear an entire jewellery party? Komal Pandey ’s layered body chain wrap around her waist turns her red lehenga into a full-blown maximalist fantasy.

Radhika Seth

bikini are a spicy little trio. The waist chain drapes beautifully across Radhika’s midriff, adding a fun charm that feels straight out of a dreamy tropical getaway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram IMAGE: Pearls, shells, and a barely-thereare a spicy little trio. The waist chain drapes beautifully across Radhika’s midriff, adding a fun charm that feels straight out of a dreamy tropical getaway.

Alanna Panday

IMAGE: Alanna’s crochet co-ord gets an instant beach-goddess upgrade thanks to the shell-and-starfish waist chain. Sitting delicately on her waist, the whimsical charms make the whole look feel like a glamorous mermaid moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

Aashna Shroff

IMAGE: The waist chain belt brings just the right amount of sass to Aashna’s black outfit. The metallic and turquoise strand cinches the waist and adds movement, serving music festival energy with a cool-girl boho spin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: Sometimes the quietest details make the biggest impact. The delicate crystal waist chain softly traces Isha’s waistline and highlights the drape of her colourful sari, adding a subtle hint of shimmer and elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Malviya/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna