KJo To Manish Malhotra: 'You've Created The 'Mother' Of...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar paid tribute to long-time collaborator Manish Malhotra following the celebrated designer's debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week, where his Fall/Winter 2026 collection, Maa, was presented on the official calendar of the prestigious fashion event.

Sharing a heartfelt message on social media, Karan reflected on a professional relationship spanning more than three decades and praised Manish's journey from his early days in Indian cinema to becoming a globally recognised name in couture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra

'Some journeys are measured in years. But yours is measured in dreams, one that is stitched into every seam. I have had the privilege of witnessing this story from the front row... and often, from right beside you,' Karan wrote.

The filmmaker traced Malhotra's career from his debut as a costume designer for Swarg in 1990 to key milestones, including his first Filmfare Award for Rangeela in 1995 and their first collaboration on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan credited the designer with transforming fashion in Indian cinema, writing that Malhotra gave 'characters a soul, people a new confidence, and Indian couture... a new voice'.

Karan also acknowledged Malhotra's growing international influence, saying, '2000s was your era, you took the artistry of our karigars, our textiles, our culture and our cinema, and ensured they belonged on the world's grandest stages, starting from Dubai Fashion Week... all the way to THE MET Gala'.

Praising the designer's latest couture presentation, Karan described Maa as a defining moment in Malhotra's career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

'This collection is nothing like you've ever done before and it is groundbreaking... from structure, silhouette, construction to the drama -- you have created the 'mother' of all collections!' Karan wrote.

He concluded his tribute by congratulating his friend on reaching another milestone.

'I couldn't be prouder of the boy who dared to dream beyond costumes, beyond cinema, beyond boundaries... and become the man who taught the world that Indian couture deserves its place among the finest. Congratulations @manishmalhotra05. Thank you for making all of us believe that when passion meets hard work, history is inevitable!' he wrote.

Manish Malhotra made his official Paris Haute Couture Week debut on July 8, presenting Maa at the iconic Pavillon Cambon in Paris.

The collection served as an intimate tribute to his late mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, who passed away on March 19, 2026, at the age of 94.

In his official show notes, the designer wrote, 'Her passing has transformed memory into reflection and reflection into creation,' describing the collection as an homage to the 'architecture of a mother's unconditional love'.

He also revealed that his mother encouraged his early fascination with cinema and textiles, with the collection drawing inspiration from the colours of the saris she wore during the 1970s.

The runway presentation combined the structural freedom of French haute couture with Indian craftsmanship through velvets, silks and brocades embellished with traditional hand embroidery techniques, including zardozi, resham, sequins and pearls.

Alongside the couture showcase, Malhotra also unveiled his latest Manish Malhotra Jewellery collection.

His debut placed him among the select group of Indian designers featured on the official Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode calendar, further highlighting Indian craftsmanship on the global couture stage.

The presentation was attended by several prominent guests, including Anna Wintour, Isha Ambani, Karan Johar and international actress Fan Bingbing.

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