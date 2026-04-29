Kiara? Priyanka? Alia? Who Aced The Met Gala Look?

The Met Gala 2026 is almost here and if there’s one thing we know, it’s that Indian celebs don’t just attend; they make fashion history.

From outfits that turn into memes to looks that fashion aficionados still dissect years later, the Met has given us some truly iconic moments.

Before the next round drops, here’s a very honest ranking of the most viral, most talked-about Indian Met Gala looks.

12. Deepika Padukone, 2018

Designer: Prabal Gurung

IMAGE: Deepika wore a striking red gown with a structured silhouette and a long train for the theme Heavenly Bodies.

She looked powerful and polished but in a year full of halos, crosses and full drama, this one didn’t quite go viral.

Pretty? Yes.

Internet-breaking? Not really.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

11. Kiara Advani, 2025

Designer: Gaurav Gupta

celebrated her pregnancy, complete with an umbilical cord-inspired detail attached to the corset.

Fashion people loved the symbolism and, while it definitely sparked conversation, it didn’t hit meme or viral status the way top Met looks usually do.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram IMAGE: This sculpted couture look, complete with an umbilical cord-inspired detail attached to the corset.Fashion people loved the symbolism and, while it definitely sparked conversation, it didn’t hit meme or viral status the way top Met looks usually do.

10. Isha Ambani, 2025

Designer: Anamika Khanna

IMAGE: It was all about rich textures, intricate Indian craftsmanship and that signature layered drama Anamika Khanna does so well.

While it was luxe, elegant and very fashion-insider approved, it was also more of a slow-burn appreciation than a ‘stop everything’ viral moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram

9. Isha Ambani, 2024

Designer: Rahul Mishra

IMAGE: Dreamy, floral and perfectly aligned with the theme, Garden of Time.

It photographed beautifully and had its moment on fashion pages but didn’t quite dominate social media the way louder looks tend to.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

8. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 2025

Designer: Valentino

PC confidence.

It was a strong return and definitely trended but when you’ve already broken the internet before, the bar is unrealistically high.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram IMAGE: Sharp tailoring, high drama and that signatureIt was a strong return and definitely trended but when you’ve already broken the internet before, the bar is unrealistically high.

7. Deepika Padukone, 2019

Designer: Zac Posen

IMAGE: Bright pink, sculpted and fully camp.

This look did go viral for its exaggerated Barbie silhouette, with people loving it or calling it too costume-y.

Either way, it had the internet talking, which is half the Met battle won.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

6. Diljit Dosanjh, 2025

Designer: Prabal Gurung

IMAGE: Diljit brought Punjabi royalty to the Met and the internet noticed.

From the turban to the regal styling, this look went viral for proudly putting desi culture front and centre in a space that doesn’t always see it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

5. Shah Rukh Khan, 2025

Designer: Sabyasachi

IMAGE: SRK’s debut was less about the outfit and more about the aura and that’s exactly why it trended everywhere.

The all-black look, stacked jewellery and cane had fans losing it.

Not a loud look but extremely powerful and very viral.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

4. Alia Bhatt, 2023

Designer: Prabal Gurung

IMAGE: Over 100,000 pearls, soft glam and major bridal energy.

This look went viral for its craftsmanship and delicate beauty, with global fashion pages obsessing over every detail.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

3. Natasha Poonawalla, 2022

Sabyasachi x Schiaparelli

IMAGE: This was peak Met chaos and the internet ate it up.

A gold sari with a sculpted metallic corset shouldn’t work but it did.

X, Instagram, Facebook... everyone had opinions and that’s exactly why it ranks so high.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

2. Alia Bhatt -- 2024

Designer: Sabyasachi

IMAGE: A full sari with a dramatic train on the Met steps, and yes, it went viral.

This was a huge moment for Indian fashion, with people across the world talking about the craftsmanship and cultural significance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 2017

Designer: Ralph Lauren