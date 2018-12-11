Kiara, Janhvi look stunning at Isha Ambani's sangeet

December 11, 2018 12:40 IST

Meet some of the best dressed at the pre-wedding celebrations.

Isha Ambani's pre-wedding party in Udaipur, Rajasthan saw plenty of celebrities in attendance.

Take a look at some of the stylish appearances from the sangeet party.

IMAGE: Kiara Advani gave us style inspiration in this neon sequin and blue tulle skirt by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika.

The skirt had rose cutwork which she paired with silver snakeskin sequinned bralet and accessorised with a chainlink belt bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika

IMAGE: For the sangeet ceremony, Kiara changed into a black and oxidised silver artwork tiered skirt by Manish Malhotra which she paired with a corset choli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Rhea Kapoor dazzled in a pastel Anamika Khanna dress which she paired with a jacket and statement accessories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor dazzle in gold and silver lehengas designed by Manish Malhotra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor looked regal in a chikankari lehenga from Manish Malhotra's Mijwan collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram