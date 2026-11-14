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Kiara Advani's Sweet Fashion Ode To Both Her Babies

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: November 14, 2026 10:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kiara Advani is giving both her babies their own special fashion moment!

When the actress made her Met Gala debut in May 2025 while pregnant with her first child, daughter Saraayah, her outfit featured a symbolic heart representing mother and child.

Kiara Advani

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Now, as she awaits her second baby with husband Sidharth Malhotra, the little one has made a stylish debut on the Koffee With Karan couch, this time with a star!

The couple appeared in season 9, which is the show's last season.

Kiara revealed that after taking her first baby to the Met, she wanted to do something special for her second baby's introduction too.

And the symbolism is adorable -- Saraayah got a heart while baby number two gets a star!

A star at KWK

Kiara Advani

For her KWK appearance, Kiara wore a scarlet-red David Koma Crystal Star and Scarf Midi Dress, priced at Rs 2,68,800.

Crafted from fluid jersey, the sleeveless number features a scarf-inspired draped neckline, soft ruching around the waist and an asymmetric hemline with a thigh-high slit.

 

Kiara Advani

The highlight? A silver crystal-embroidered star placed right above her baby bump!

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara kept her jewellery minimal and completed the look with classic Christian Louboutin Kate pumps.

A heart at the Met

Kiara Advani

For her 2025 Met Gala debut, Kiara wore Gaurav Gupta's custom Bravehearts creation.

The dramatic black gown was complemented by a sculptural antique-gold breastplate featuring two hearts connected by an abstract umbilical-cord detail, symbolising mother and child.

From a heart at fashion's biggest night to a star on the iconic Koffee couch, Kiara has found the sweetest way to give both her pregnancies their own fashion story!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Kiara AdvaniSidharth MalhotraSaraayahKaranDavid Koma Crystal Star

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