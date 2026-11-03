Kiara Advani, Disha Patani's Strappy Blouses For The Season

Let's be honest, sometimes the blouse is the real showstopper!
If you're bored of the usual full-sleeved and high-neck designs, it's time to give strappy blouses their moment in the spotlight.
From delicate spaghetti straps and plunging necklines to corset-inspired cuts and dazzling embellishments, these designs bring a fresh spin to traditional festive dressing.
Whether you're attending a wedding, getting ready for a cocktail night or simply want to turn heads at a festive gathering, a statement strappy blouse can instantly elevate your sari or lehenga. And Bollywood's best-dressed ladies have plenty of inspiration to offer.
Vaani Kapoor
IMAGE: Minimalists, this one's right up your alley!
Vaani Kapoor pairs an ethereal ivory sari with a corset-style blouse featuring ultra-fine spaghetti straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline.
The tone-on-tone beadwork adds just the right amount of texture without taking away from the clean silhouette. It's a lesson in letting subtle details do the talking.
Wear it with an embellished sari, a sleek bun and statement earrings for an elegant wedding guest look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
Kiara Advani
IMAGE: Who says strappy blouses can't look regal? Kiara Advani
's soft pink sari gets a royal makeover with a strappy blouse featuring delicate straps, a deep vee neckline and intricate gold zardozi
embroidery. The structured fit makes the blouse the star of the show.
Pair a similar design with a pastel sari and skip the heavy necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
Disha Patani
IMAGE: If subtle isn't your style, Disha Patani
has just the inspiration you need.
Her periwinkle ensemble features a jewel-encrusted bralette covered in shimmering sequins and beadwork.
But the real conversation starter? The crystal-fringe straps that drape off the shoulders, adding movement and a little extra sparkle.
This is the kind of blouse made for cocktail nights and sangeet
celebrations.
Team it with a sleek hairstyle and let those shoulder details shine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
Suhana Khan
IMAGE: Why settle for one colour when you can have a whole palette?
Suhana Khan's festive lehenga features a blouse with a deep scoop neckline, narrow shoulder straps and vibrant vertical embroidery in shades of pink, yellow and orange. The fitted silhouette creates a striking contrast against the voluminous skirt.
Take notes if you're looking to make a colourful entrance at a mehendi or daytime wedding.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram
Mrunal Thakur
IMAGE: For those who prefer their festive fashion with a side of understated chic, Mrunal Thakur
's black sari look is a winner.
She teams the drape with a camisole-style silk blouse featuring fine straps and a straight neckline, finished with a delicate gold embroidered border.
The fuss-free design lets the sari's statement geometric pallu
take centre stage.
It's also a great reminder that strappy blouses don't always need heavy embellishments. Add gold earrings, a bold lip and you're sorted.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez brings vintage glam to the strappy blouse with this art-deco-style crop top.
The square neckline and wide-set delicate straps frame intricate geometric silver beadwork, while the structured finish complements the abstract patterns on her matching lehenga skirt. It's a great pick for anyone who loves a little sparkle with a contemporary edge.
Style a similar blouse with a metallic sari or a solid lehenga for a party-ready ensemble.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
Raashii Khanna
IMAGE: Raashii Khanna gives the classic bralette a fun, bohemian spin in this fuschia lehenga ensemble.
The design features fine spaghetti straps, a deep V-neckline and an all-over pearl and bead embellishment.
But it's the long crisscrossing fabric ties around the waist that really steal the show. They're unexpected and add a trendy twist to traditional dressing.
Recreate the look with a vibrant lehenga, statement earrings and a pair of heels for your next sangeet or festive party.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff