Kiara Advani Can Make Everything Look...

Kiara Advani turns 35 today and if there's one thing she's mastered besides stealing scenes, it's stealing the spotlight and being a hot mama.
Whether she's embracing power-dressing, sculptural couture or red carpet drama, Kiara has a knack for making every look feel effortlessly cool.
Polished and fearless, her wardrobe proves that playing it safe has never really been her thing.
IMAGE: A sharply tailored pantsuit gets a glamorous upgrade with an ivory lace corset. Equal parts CEO and couture queen, this look means business. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
IMAGE: Who knew tough and delicate could get along so well? A leather corset paired with a dreamy lace skirt is Kiara's recipe for after-dark drama.
IMAGE: This chocolate brown mermaid gown hugs, sculpts and flares in all the right places. Add those statement diamond chokers and you've got a certified showstopper.
IMAGE: In an oversized pussy-bow blouse, dramatic sleeves and chunky gold jewellery
, Kiara proves monochrome doesn't have to whisper when it can roar.
IMAGE: This sculptural white mini isn't just a dress, it's a conversation starter. The architectural details make it feel straight off a couture runway.
IMAGE: If confidence came in a colour, it'd be this scarlet blazer look. Those oversized rosettes dial the drama all the way up.
IMAGE: Clean, crisp and impossibly elegant, this ruffled and ruched
ivory dress is proof that sometimes the quietest colour can make the loudest statement.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff