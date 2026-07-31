Kiara Advani Can Make Everything Look...

Kiara Advani turns 35 today and if there's one thing she's mastered besides stealing scenes, it's stealing the spotlight and being a hot mama.

Whether she's embracing power-dressing, sculptural couture or red carpet drama, Kiara has a knack for making every look feel effortlessly cool.

Polished and fearless, her wardrobe proves that playing it safe has never really been her thing.

IMAGE: A sharply tailored pantsuit gets a glamorous upgrade with an ivory lace corset. Equal parts CEO and couture queen, this look means business. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Who knew tough and delicate could get along so well? A leather corset paired with a dreamy lace skirt is Kiara's recipe for after-dark drama.

IMAGE: This chocolate brown mermaid gown hugs, sculpts and flares in all the right places. Add those statement diamond chokers and you've got a certified showstopper.

chunky gold jewellery, Kiara proves monochrome doesn't have to whisper when it can roar. IMAGE: In an oversized pussy-bow blouse, dramatic sleeves and, Kiara proves monochrome doesn't have to whisper when it can roar.

IMAGE: This sculptural white mini isn't just a dress, it's a conversation starter. The architectural details make it feel straight off a couture runway.

IMAGE: If confidence came in a colour, it'd be this scarlet blazer look. Those oversized rosettes dial the drama all the way up.

ruffled and ruched ivory dress is proof that sometimes the quietest colour can make the loudest statement. IMAGE: Clean, crisp and impossibly elegant, thisivory dress is proof that sometimes the quietest colour can make the loudest statement.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff