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Kiara Advani And Karan Johar's Unexpected Collab!

By REDIFF STYLE
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June 18, 2026 13:38 IST

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It has been barely a year since Kiara Advani embraced motherhood and the actor is back doing what she does best -- serving fashion moments.

Kiara made her first runway appearance since welcoming her baby girl as she turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at a Mercedes-Benz event in Mumbai alongside Karan Johar.

And what a comeback it was.

Kiara Advani & Karan Johar

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Dressed in a black couture creation, Kiara embraced high-fashion drama in a strapless gown featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and a sculpted corset that hugged her frame flawlessly. 

The real magic, however, lay in the skirt.

The voluminous, balloon-shaped silhouette, complete with a sweeping train, was adorned with hand-painted motifs inspired by Nature and even Vincent van Gogh's iconic The Starry Night

Karan Johar complemented her by staying true to his maximalist aesthetic in a black sequin-embellished suit featuring wave-like patterns and a quirky starfish brooch. 

Kiara Advani & Karan Johar

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