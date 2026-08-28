Khushi, Kriti Are Wearing Their Superwoman Capes

The dupatta has officially met its match. Why spend half the evening pinning, pleating and desperately trying to keep a piece of fabric from slipping off your shoulder when you can simply throw on a cape and call it a day?

From sheer, crystal-dusted layers to floor-sweeping silhouettes you can't ignore, celebrities are giving the traditional dupatta a glamorous exit. And honestly, we’re not complaining.

These cape moments bring all the drama of a dupatta, minus the wardrobe malfunction anxiety.

Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur gives her champagne-toned lehenga a modern upgrade with a flowing floral cape. It frames her embellished corset beautifully while letting her move around without worrying about a single pin.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor ’s glittering lehenga already brings plenty of excitement but the floor-length cape takes it to another level. It sweeps down from her shoulders like a royal train while keeping her hands completely free.

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi swaps the traditional dupatta for a sheer cape that fastens at the neck and cascades down her shoulders. Crystal fringes and lace detailing make sure the replacement is anything but boring. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti takes bridal fashion into the future with a shimmering lehenga and a sheer cape that falls from her shoulders like wings. Regal, architectural and thankfully, pin-free. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi’s all-black lehenga gets a dose of serious drama from a floor-length, shimmering cape. The sheer layer moves beautifully around her silhouette while giving the traditional ensemble a sultry, red-carpet edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya proves you don’t need a traditional dupatta to make an ethnic outfit feel festive. Her mustard lehenga gets an open-front cape shrug that adds movement, structure and a distinctly fashion-forward finish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Radhika Madan

IMAGE: Radhika’s ivory floral co-ord takes the Indo-Western route with a matching floor-length cape instead of a dupatta. The result is breezy and infinitely easier to dance in. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff