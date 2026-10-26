Home  » Get Ahead » Khushi Kapoor's HAWT Diwali Look

Khushi Kapoor's HAWT Diwali Look

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: October 26, 2026 13:35 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Diwali parties are basically fashion week with better lighting, and Valentino's Mumbai celebration gave the guest list another reason to dress up.

There were feather-trimmed separates, floor-sweeping capes, oversized suits, and plenty of interesting accessories. Some looks leaned into classic evening dressing, while others played with proportions and unexpected textures.

Here are eight celebrity outfits we're looking at closely.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Black, white, and a little fluff? Yes, please! Khushi Kapoor's cropped jacket, furry sleeve trims, and bow detail bring a playful touch to an otherwise sharp outfit. The cream column skirt keeps things elegant, while the quilted black shoulder bag ties it all together.
Hands down, one of the most unique Diwali look!

Diana Penty

Diana Penty

 

Diana went full ivory goddess in a strapless gown with a flowing pleated skirt and matching floor-length cape. The embellished collar does the work of a statement necklace, so there's no need for much else.

Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan

 

Pashmina's ice-blue satin shirt and relaxed beige trousers make a case for dressing down without looking underdressed. The cream clutch with its gold buckle adds just enough polish. It's giving effortless luxury rather than full-on festive dressing.

Anya Singh

Anya Singh

 

Anyaa's coral-pink blazer dress is all about strong shoulders, a high neckline, and a ruched bodice. The mini length keeps it youthful, while cream pointed-toe pumps and a metallic clutch add a neat finishing touch.
A chic alternative to the usual party dress, but a little sparkle would definitely make it more fun.

Saaniya Chandhok

Saaniya Chandhok

 

Saaniya's dark, figure-hugging gown gets its standout detail from an asymmetric, metallic off-shoulder neckline that looks almost liquid.
The sleek column skirt balances the texture, while a white embellished top-handle bag breaks up the darker palette.

Vedika Pinto

Vedika Pinto

 

Vedika gave power dressing a relaxed makeover in a dark jumpsuit with oversized kimono sleeves, strong shoulders, and a cinched waist. A chunky silver necklace fills the deep neckline, while the structured box clutch adds contrast.
It's bold without being fussy.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur

 

ARK kept things laid-back in an oversized charcoal double-breasted suit with wide-leg trousers and a black shirt featuring gold geometric detailing. The roomy silhouette makes classic tailoring feel less corporate and more fashion-conscious.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh

 

Fatima mixed tough and delicate textures with a belted black leather-look jacket, puffed sleeves, and a sheer floor-length skirt layered over dark lace. A crisp white clutch adds an unexpected contrast.
It's part rock-chic, part romantic, and definitely not your standard Diwali look.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

KhushiAditya Roy Kapur Come TogetherDiana PentyVedika PintoDiwali

More From Rediff

SME IPOs: Hold, Exit Or Buy More?

SME IPOs: Hold, Exit Or Buy More?
Why Financial Freedom Needs A Purpose

Why Financial Freedom Needs A Purpose
Cocktail Recipe: Meetha Paan Elixir

Cocktail Recipe: Meetha Paan Elixir

Related Stories

Priyanka, Alia's Chic Chikankari Styles

Priyanka, Alia's Chic Chikankari Styles

Quick Links

RoshanFatima Sana ShaikhAnya SinghSaaniya Chandhok

Web Stories

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India
Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know
India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death