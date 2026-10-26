Khushi Kapoor's HAWT Diwali Look

Diwali parties are basically fashion week with better lighting, and Valentino's Mumbai celebration gave the guest list another reason to dress up.

There were feather-trimmed separates, floor-sweeping capes, oversized suits, and plenty of interesting accessories. Some looks leaned into classic evening dressing, while others played with proportions and unexpected textures.

Here are eight celebrity outfits we're looking at closely.

Khushi Kapoor

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Black, white, and a little fluff? Yes, please! Khushi Kapoor's cropped jacket, furry sleeve trims, and bow detail bring a playful touch to an otherwise sharp outfit. The cream column skirt keeps things elegant, while the quilted black shoulder bag ties it all together.

Hands down, one of the most unique Diwali look!

Diana Penty

Diana went full ivory goddess in a strapless gown with a flowing pleated skirt and matching floor-length cape. The embellished collar does the work of a statement necklace, so there's no need for much else.

Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina's ice-blue satin shirt and relaxed beige trousers make a case for dressing down without looking underdressed. The cream clutch with its gold buckle adds just enough polish. It's giving effortless luxury rather than full-on festive dressing.

Anya Singh

Anyaa's coral-pink blazer dress is all about strong shoulders, a high neckline, and a ruched bodice. The mini length keeps it youthful, while cream pointed-toe pumps and a metallic clutch add a neat finishing touch.

A chic alternative to the usual party dress, but a little sparkle would definitely make it more fun.

Saaniya Chandhok

Saaniya's dark, figure-hugging gown gets its standout detail from an asymmetric, metallic off-shoulder neckline that looks almost liquid.

The sleek column skirt balances the texture, while a white embellished top-handle bag breaks up the darker palette.

Vedika Pinto

Vedika gave power dressing a relaxed makeover in a dark jumpsuit with oversized kimono sleeves, strong shoulders, and a cinched waist. A chunky silver necklace fills the deep neckline, while the structured box clutch adds contrast.

It's bold without being fussy.

Aditya Roy Kapur

ARK kept things laid-back in an oversized charcoal double-breasted suit with wide-leg trousers and a black shirt featuring gold geometric detailing. The roomy silhouette makes classic tailoring feel less corporate and more fashion-conscious.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima mixed tough and delicate textures with a belted black leather-look jacket, puffed sleeves, and a sheer floor-length skirt layered over dark lace. A crisp white clutch adds an unexpected contrast.

It's part rock-chic, part romantic, and definitely not your standard Diwali look.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff