Farrhana Bhatt Is Fiery In Stunts And...

From conquering the Bigg Boss 19 house to taking on every dare in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Farrhana Bhatt isn't afraid of a challenge.

And that fearless energy doesn't stop with stunts. Her wardrobe is packed with bold silhouettes, unexpected styling and just the right amount of drama, that show she's every bit as much a fashion khiladi as she is an action one.

halter top and swishy printed skirt that deserves a one-way ticket to every tropical getaway. All photographs: Kind courtesy Farrhana Bhatt/Instagram IMAGE: Who says crochet has to play it safe? Farrhana gives boho beach dressing a fearless upgrade with this breezyand swishy printed skirt that deserves a one-way ticket to every tropical getaway.

IMAGE: A glossy chocolate brown mini dress, a camel coat and croc boots is winter dressing with main-character energy. It is fierce, polished and impossible to look away from.

IMAGE: Denim, a crisp white shirt and a black tie could've looked predictable but Farrhana throws on a leather jacket and chunky belt to prove she's rewriting the style rulebook.

IMAGE: Looking like she was dipped in molten silver, Farrhana makes this metallic gown impossible to ignore. Sleek, sculpted and seriously head-turning.

IMAGE: Classic florals meet contemporary styling in this blue-and-white drape. The baajuband and choker add just enough sparkle while keeping the overall vibe fresh and effortless.

IMAGE: This corset-and-sequin combination is what happens when elegance meets attitude. Add that striking serpent necklace and you've got a look worthy of a fashion finale.

IMAGE: Leave it to Farrhana to make chainmail look red-carpet ready. The shimmering halter top, paired with a draped black skirt, serves high-fashion drama without breaking a sweat.

Photographs curated Manisha Kotian/Rediff