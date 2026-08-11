Home  » Get Ahead » Farrhana Bhatt Is Fiery In Stunts And...

Farrhana Bhatt Is Fiery In Stunts And...

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: August 11, 2026 11:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

From conquering the Bigg Boss 19 house to taking on every dare in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Farrhana Bhatt isn't afraid of a challenge.

And that fearless energy doesn't stop with stunts. Her wardrobe is packed with bold silhouettes, unexpected styling and just the right amount of drama, that show she's every bit as much a fashion khiladi as she is an action one.

Farrhana Bhatt

IMAGE: Who says crochet has to play it safe? Farrhana gives boho beach dressing a fearless upgrade with this breezy halter top and swishy printed skirt that deserves a one-way ticket to every tropical getaway. All photographs: Kind courtesy Farrhana Bhatt/Instagram

 

Farrhana Bhatt

IMAGE: A glossy chocolate brown mini dress, a camel coat and croc boots is winter dressing with main-character energy. It is fierce, polished and impossible to look away from.

 

Farrhana Bhatt

IMAGE: Denim, a crisp white shirt and a black tie could've looked predictable but Farrhana throws on a leather jacket and chunky belt to prove she's rewriting the style rulebook.

 

Farrhana Bhatt

IMAGE: Looking like she was dipped in molten silver, Farrhana makes this metallic gown impossible to ignore. Sleek, sculpted and seriously head-turning.

 

Farrhana Bhatt

IMAGE: Classic florals meet contemporary styling in this blue-and-white drape. The baajuband and choker add just enough sparkle while keeping the overall vibe fresh and effortless.

 

Farrhana Bhatt

IMAGE: This corset-and-sequin combination is what happens when elegance meets attitude. Add that striking serpent necklace and you've got a look worthy of a fashion finale.

 

Farrhana Bhatt

IMAGE: Leave it to Farrhana to make chainmail look red-carpet ready. The shimmering halter top, paired with a draped black skirt, serves high-fashion drama without breaking a sweat.

Photographs curated Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

Farrhana BhattKhatron Ke KhiladiBigg Boss

More From Rediff

Farrhana Is Fiery In Stunts And...

Farrhana Is Fiery In Stunts And...
5 Workplace Habits That Lead To Burnout

5 Workplace Habits That Lead To Burnout
Are Your Investments Worth The Effort?

Are Your Investments Worth The Effort?

Related Stories

Rubina Dilaik Is Unforgettable In...

Rubina Dilaik Is Unforgettable In...

Web Stories

Check Out Honor X6e!

Check Out Honor X6e!
Vivo T5x 5G Makes A Splash

Vivo T5x 5G Makes A Splash
OnePlus N6x Goes Official In India

OnePlus N6x Goes Official In India