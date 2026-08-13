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Jasmine Bhasin Maybe The OG But...

By REDIFF STYLE August 13, 2026 08:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jasmine Bhasin may be returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 as one of the OG contestants but there's absolutely nothing old-school about her wardrobe.

Whether she's serving quiet luxury, playful coquette vibes or easy off-duty dressing, Jasmine knows how to keep her style fresh.

One scroll through her fashion diary and you'll realise that this khiladi doesn't repeat herself.

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Jasmine’s simple black column dress becomes anything but basic thanks to those chunky gold cuffs. Sometimes, great accessories do all the heavy lifting. All photographs: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Matching co-ords, an oversized striped shirt and effortless styling -- this is exactly what we'd wear for a lazy brunch that somehow turns into an all-day outing.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Easy, breezy and impossibly chic, this draped olive number proves that fluid silhouettes can look just as powerful as bodycon dresses.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Soft pastel blue, delicate embroidery and a flowing dupatta come together for an outfit that's graceful and festive. Wedding guest goals? Absolutely.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Jasmine’s polka-dot mini dress is giving vintage romance in the best way possible. With puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a twirl-worthy skirt, what's not to love?

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Her ruched off-shoulder gown tells us that monochrome never has to be boring. Add statement cuffs and suddenly minimalist dressing feels red-carpet ready.

 

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: In pleats, a waistcoat, white socks and a giant bow, Jasmine turns the schoolgirl aesthetic into a high-fashion moment that's fun without looking costume-y.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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