Jasmine Bhasin Maybe The OG But...

Jasmine Bhasin may be returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 as one of the OG contestants but there's absolutely nothing old-school about her wardrobe.

Whether she's serving quiet luxury, playful coquette vibes or easy off-duty dressing, Jasmine knows how to keep her style fresh.

One scroll through her fashion diary and you'll realise that this khiladi doesn't repeat herself.

chunky gold cuffs. Sometimes, great accessories do all the heavy lifting. All photographs: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram IMAGE: Jasmine’s simple black column dress becomes anything but basic thanks to those. Sometimes, great accessories do all the heavy lifting.

IMAGE: Matching co-ords, an oversized striped shirt and effortless styling -- this is exactly what we'd wear for a lazy brunch that somehow turns into an all-day outing.

IMAGE: Easy, breezy and impossibly chic, this draped olive number proves that fluid silhouettes can look just as powerful as bodycon dresses.

IMAGE: Soft pastel blue, delicate embroidery and a flowing dupatta come together for an outfit that's graceful and festive. Wedding guest goals? Absolutely.

IMAGE: Jasmine’s polka-dot mini dress is giving vintage romance in the best way possible. With puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a twirl-worthy skirt, what's not to love?

IMAGE: Her ruched off-shoulder gown tells us that monochrome never has to be boring. Add statement cuffs and suddenly minimalist dressing feels red-carpet ready.

IMAGE: In pleats, a waistcoat, white socks and a giant bow, Jasmine turns the schoolgirl aesthetic into a high-fashion moment that's fun without looking costume-y.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff