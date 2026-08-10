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Rubina Dilaik Is Unforgettable In...

By REDIFF STYLE August 10, 2026 11:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rubina Dilaik is back on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, this time as a mom of twin daughters with even more reasons to make them proud.

While she's a khiladi when it comes to battling her fear, she's just as fearless when it comes to fashion.

Few celebrities reinvent a sari quite like Rubina, constantly giving the six-yard staple a bold new spin with corsets, jackets, belts and dramatic drapes.

If anyone knows how to make a traditional silhouette feel fresh, it's her.

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: Who needs a regular blouse when you can wear a corset? This pastel pink pre-draped sari gets a glamorous makeover with sculpted tailoring and a flowing train that guarantees a grand entrance. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: Rubina proves boardroom tailoring and traditional drapes belong together. A checked blazer layered over an icy blue sari instantly turns classic elegance into high-fashion cool.

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: A metallic corset over a full blouse highlighting a deep burgundy sari? Only Rubina could make warrior-chic look this wearable. Fierce, dramatic and impossible to ignore.

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: That vibrant fuchsia sari is gorgeous on its own but the embroidered black jacket steals the spotlight. It's exactly how you make a classic drape feel fresh again.

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: A shimmering blush cocktail sari paired with a heavily embellished blouse is made for the spotlight. The cascading pallu and ruffled hem only dial up the drama.

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: Forget traditional pleats. A sleek metallic belt transforms this regal purple-and-gold drape into a structured statement, proving one accessory can completely change the vibe.

 

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: Liquid-like metallic fabric, intricate sequin work and an illusion neckline come together for a sari that feels more like couture than occasion wear... Rubina makes festive dressing look futuristic.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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